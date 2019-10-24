News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

'Bad day for passengers' as Ryanair criticises Dublin Airport's rise in passenger fees

'Bad day for passengers' as Ryanair criticises Dublin Airport's rise in passenger fees
By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, October 24, 2019 - 09:23 PM

Ryanair has criticised the final decision by the Commission for Aviation Regulation (CAR), which has reversed its original ruling to force Dublin Airport to charge €15 per departing passenger each year for the next 5 years.

Today’s final ruling allows Dublin Airport to increase its already high fees from €15 in 2020, to over €16.50 per departing passenger in 2024.

However, Ryanair has said that Dublin Airport continues to enjoy record traffic growth, thanks to the low fares being charged by the airlines.

Ryanair’s Chief Commercial Officer, David O’Brien said:

“Today’s ruling by the CAR is disappointing and a bad day for passengers. Dublin Airport already charges among the highest passenger fees of any of the airports Ryanair flies to in Europe.

"Ryanair believes that the original ruling to fix Dublin Airport’s charges at €15 per departing passenger for the next 5 years was already a generous settlement, as it allowed Dublin Airport to retain all of the income (both aviation and commercial) generated by the record traffic growth delivered by Ryanair and other airlines at Dublin.

"However, today’s perverse and anti-consumer final determination by the CAR, now allows Dublin Airport to increase its charges over the next five years, while continuing to extract monopoly profits from its high airport fees and its very high commercial revenues coming from its car parks, retail, restaurants, and other outlets.

"In any other business where volumes are rising, prices would be falling. The airlines at Dublin have been reducing air fares for the last number of years, while spending billions of dollars investing in new, more efficient aircraft.

Yet the CAR allows Dublin Airport to increase its fees while keeping all the benefits of this traffic growth, none of which Dublin Airport pays anything for.

Ryanair said that the airline will continue to campaign for lower airport fees at Dublin Airport.

"If Dublin Airport can’t build its facilities, then a competing Terminal 3 should be allowed to do so.

" If there were competing terminals at Dublin Airport, the DAA wouldn’t need regulatory price increases, they would be competing with the second terminal to lower airport fees, and provide a better service for its airline customers and our passengers," said Mr O'Brien.

READ MORE

'Continuing weak trend' in overseas visitors to Ireland

More on this topic

Dublin Airport sees passenger numbers break September recordDublin Airport sees passenger numbers break September record

Flight diverted to Dublin Airport after odour from fluid spillage affects passengers and crewFlight diverted to Dublin Airport after odour from fluid spillage affects passengers and crew

‘Dominance’ of Dublin Airport harms regions: report‘Dominance’ of Dublin Airport harms regions: report

Dublin Airport sets new record with 3.4 million passengers in AugustDublin Airport sets new record with 3.4 million passengers in August

Dublin airportRyanairPassengerFeesTOPIC: Dublin Airport

More in this Section

Business movers: New data security specialist with secure IT recycling company AMIBusiness movers: New data security specialist with secure IT recycling company AMI

Work ethic of employees key to soaring growth of Global SharesWork ethic of employees key to soaring growth of Global Shares

Nokia downgrades profit forecasts amid 5G competition warningNokia downgrades profit forecasts amid 5G competition warning

ODCE no longer investigating affairs of collapsed charities fundraiser Pembroke DynamicODCE no longer investigating affairs of collapsed charities fundraiser Pembroke Dynamic


Lifestyle

We all have a healthy curiosity about how others live. It’s just one of the reasons we love to pore over property and interiors spreads — that peek behind someone else’s front door is just irresistible.Monks open a new chapter on life behind the Glenstal walls

Got an issue? Ask Audrey...Ask Audrey: 'Cairo is basically Limerick with a few pyramids'

Every year, teachers across the country are invited to celebrate Seachtain na Gaelige. Every year, I respectfully opt out.Secret Diary of an Irish teacher: Opting out of Seachtain na Gaelige

Mica Paris kicks off the Cork Jazz Festival tomorrow night with a show featuring the songs of Ella Fitzgerald. She tells Ellie O’Byrne about her own rise to fame and her love of the American legend.Mica Paris is bringing a little dream of Ella to Cork

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 23, 2019

  • 13
  • 27
  • 32
  • 36
  • 38
  • 39
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »