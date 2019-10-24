'Bad day for passengers' as Ryanair criticises Dublin Airport's rise in passenger fees

Ryanair has criticised the final decision by the Commission for Aviation Regulation (CAR), which has reversed its original ruling to force Dublin Airport to charge €15 per departing passenger each year for the next 5 years.

Today’s final ruling allows Dublin Airport to increase its already high fees from €15 in 2020, to over €16.50 per departing passenger in 2024.

However, Ryanair has said that Dublin Airport continues to enjoy record traffic growth, thanks to the low fares being charged by the airlines.

Ryanair’s Chief Commercial Officer, David O’Brien said:

“Today’s ruling by the CAR is disappointing and a bad day for passengers. Dublin Airport already charges among the highest passenger fees of any of the airports Ryanair flies to in Europe.

"Ryanair believes that the original ruling to fix Dublin Airport’s charges at €15 per departing passenger for the next 5 years was already a generous settlement, as it allowed Dublin Airport to retain all of the income (both aviation and commercial) generated by the record traffic growth delivered by Ryanair and other airlines at Dublin.

"However, today’s perverse and anti-consumer final determination by the CAR, now allows Dublin Airport to increase its charges over the next five years, while continuing to extract monopoly profits from its high airport fees and its very high commercial revenues coming from its car parks, retail, restaurants, and other outlets.

"In any other business where volumes are rising, prices would be falling. The airlines at Dublin have been reducing air fares for the last number of years, while spending billions of dollars investing in new, more efficient aircraft.

Yet the CAR allows Dublin Airport to increase its fees while keeping all the benefits of this traffic growth, none of which Dublin Airport pays anything for.

Ryanair said that the airline will continue to campaign for lower airport fees at Dublin Airport.

"If Dublin Airport can’t build its facilities, then a competing Terminal 3 should be allowed to do so.

" If there were competing terminals at Dublin Airport, the DAA wouldn’t need regulatory price increases, they would be competing with the second terminal to lower airport fees, and provide a better service for its airline customers and our passengers," said Mr O'Brien.