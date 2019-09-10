News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
BA flights continue to be affected despite end of pilots strike

By Press Association
Tuesday, September 10, 2019 - 05:14 PM

British Airways flights will continue to be disrupted on Wednesday, despite the end of a 48-hour strike by pilots in a dispute over pay.

Members of the British Airline Pilots’ Association (Balpa) said its members strongly supported the walkout, which caused the cancellation of more than 1,700 flights over the two days, affecting 195,000 passengers.

The union is planning a further 24-hour strike on September 27, unless the deadlocked row is resolved.

BA said it would take some time to get back to a completely normal flight schedule, because of the nature of its complex global operation.

A spokesman said: “We are very sorry for the disruption Balpa’s industrial action has caused our customers.

“We are doing everything we can to get back to normal and to get our customers to their destinations.”

On the likely impact on Wednesday, BA said: “Due to the union’s strike action, nearly half of our fleet of over 300 aircraft and more than 700 pilots will start the day in the wrong place.

“In addition, more than 4,000 cabin crew have had disruption to their rosters, and in many cases will be unable to operate again for several days due to legal rest requirements.

“Every single flight movement also has to factor in detailed planning, including engineering checks, maintenance, catering, fuelling, baggage loading, cargo and cleaning.”

Balpa said the strike cost BA £40 million a day.

BA has offered a pay rise of 11.5% over three years, which it says would boost the pay of some captains to £200,000, but Balpa says its members want a bigger share of the company’s profits.

Terminal 5 at Heathrow Airport on the first day of the strike (PA)

BA spent weeks offering refunds to passengers or the option to rebook on another date of travel or an alternative airline.

Both sides have said they want to resume talks, but there is little sign of the deadlock being broken.

- Press Association

