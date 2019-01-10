NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Axa to move EU jobs to Dublin

Thursday, January 10, 2019 - 10:44 PM
By Inti Landauro

French insurer Axa has said it will handle its international risk and reinsurance through an Irish unit in light of Britain’s plans to leave the EU.

CEO Thomas Buberl said that Axa’s recently acquired XL division had already initiated the plans to move some staff to Ireland from the UK before its eventual takeover by Axa last year.

“It will be mostly people taking the way UK-Ireland,” he said. “Since the former hub is in France, we will have to take some jobs from France as Irish regulators will ask functions to be handled there,” said Mr Buberl, who did not specify how many staff would be moving over to Ireland.

When companies move operations from one country to another, regulators can require a minimum of sensitive tasks to be carried under their supervision. As a result, Axa may have to move a handful of Paris-based jobs to Dublin.

The company will handle European large risks and reinsurance from Dublin, while its people in London will keep handling all the company’s UK businesses.

Dublin has been vying with Frankfurt, Paris and other major EU cities to attract financial jobs away from London ahead of Brexit in March.

Reuters


