News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Aviva posts 'steady' first half of 2019 and mulls sale of Asian business

Aviva posts 'steady' first half of 2019 and mulls sale of Asian business
By Press Association
Thursday, August 08, 2019 - 11:45 AM

Insurer Aviva hailed a "steady" performance against a turbulent backdrop in the first half of the year, as it signalled a possible sale of its Asian business.

The company said operating profit for the six months to the end of June was up 1% to £1.45bn, while operating earnings per share ticked up 2% to 27.3p.

This came during a period which chief executive Maurice Tulloch said was "characterised by a challenging economic and political backdrop and significant levels of organisational and leadership change".

He also announced that the company would review options for its Asian business.

"Our Asian operations are strategically and financially attractive, however, we are evaluating a range of options to enhance the value of the businesses to shareholders," he said.

It comes a week after Reuters reported that the insurer was mulling a sale of the Asian unit, with a possible value of up to $2bn.

First half performance was "mixed", but the board approved a 2% increase in the dividend to 9.5p per share.

Operating profits in life insurance and asset management were both down, falling 8% and 18% respectively.

Life insurance performance was impacted in the UK by the competitive market, leading to lower new business volumes.

But general insurance saw a 29% rise in operating profit.

Looking ahead, Aviva said the challenging macro backdrop was expected to persist in the second half, including a softer outlook for economic growth in Europe and the UK.

In June, the company announced that it would axe 1,800 jobs to cut costs, just a few months into Mr Tulloch's tenure following his appointment in March.

READ MORE

Debenhams appoints turnaround expert as new CEO

More on this topic

Poll shows support for caps on insurance pay-outsPoll shows support for caps on insurance pay-outs

Cork's Fota Adventure Park faces closure without affordable insuranceCork's Fota Adventure Park faces closure without affordable insurance

Insurance threat for bouncy castle firmsInsurance threat for bouncy castle firms

Insurance operator covering leisure sector to pull out of Irish marketInsurance operator covering leisure sector to pull out of Irish market

AvivaTOPIC: Insurance

More in this Section

Debenhams appoints turnaround expert as new CEO Debenhams appoints turnaround expert as new CEO

Revenues grow 3.5% at Virgin MediaRevenues grow 3.5% at Virgin Media

New trade partnership with Mexico a win-win relationship, says UK Foreign Secretary New trade partnership with Mexico a win-win relationship, says UK Foreign Secretary

Novartis hit after data probeNovartis hit after data probe


Lifestyle

Research suggests hanging baskets can survive on a fraction of the water we give them. Hannah Stephenson discovers six ways to water to keep them going.Can your hanging basket survive on a glass of water a day?

Sarah Marshall looks at some of the architect’s finest works, which are open to tourists today.Visit the 8 American Frank Lloyd Wright buildings recently given UNESCO status

For starters, it makes you feel free, says Ella Walker.Cycle to work day: 8 things switching to a bike did for my wellbeing

Is any item more symbolic of our modern, disposable culture than the single-use coffee cup?Why your reusable coffee cup may be no better than a disposable

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 07, 2019

  • 2
  • 3
  • 7
  • 16
  • 29
  • 37
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »