News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Aviva axing 1,800 UK jobs amid plans to slash costs

Thursday, June 06, 2019 - 07:36 AM

Around 1,800 jobs are being axed at insurance giant Aviva in the UK over the next three years as part of an overhaul to save £300m a year.

Aviva – which employs around 30,000 staff in total – said it will look to keep redundancies to a minimum as it slashes costs, with some of the role cuts coming from natural staff turnover.

The group said savings will also be made across central costs, contractor and consultant spend, reduction in project spend and in other areas.

Reducing Aviva's costs is essential to remain competitive and this means tough decisions and job losses which I do not take lightly

Aviva also announced plans to split its UK life and general insurance businesses to “enable stronger accountability and greater management focus”.

It comes as part of a revamp of the group by new chief executive Maurice Tulloch, who took on the top job in March.

He said: “Reducing Aviva’s costs is essential to remain competitive and this means tough decisions and job losses which I do not take lightly.

“We will do all we can to minimise redundancies and support our people through this.

He added: “I am also determined to crack Aviva’s complexity, an issue which has held back our performance for too long.”

- Press Association

More on this topic

Italy eyes Renault-Fiat stake as France backs deal

Folau sues Rugby Australia saying no-one should be ‘fired for practising faith’

Heinz releases special Ed Sheeran-themed bottles of tomato ketchup

Love Islander Tommy Fury switches his affections after Lucie rejects him

AvivaTOPIC:

More in this Section

ESRI: Carbon tax plan can protect the poor

EU marks the card for Finance Minister on carbon taxes, multinationals, and health spending

Italy's Salvini appears to be on another collision course with EU over budget sums

Providence Resources shares tank on fresh Barryroe drilling delay


Lifestyle

Mick Flannery's Evening Train gets a new platform

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, June 05, 2019

    • 1
    • 3
    • 12
    • 29
    • 36
    • 44
    • 38

Full Lotto draw results »