Aviva axing 1,800 jobs worldwide amid plans to slash costs

Thursday, June 06, 2019 - 08:25 AM

Around 1,800 jobs are being axed at insurance giant Aviva over the next three years as part of an overhaul to save €338m a year.

Aviva – which employs around 30,000 staff in total – said it will look to keep redundancies to a minimum as it slashes costs, with some of the role cuts coming from natural staff turnover.

The insurance giant employs 1,580 people here and says it is "too early to comment on the impact on Aviva Ireland."

The group said savings will also be made across central costs, contractor and consultant spend, reduction in project spend and in other areas.

Reducing Aviva's costs is essential to remain competitive and this means tough decisions and job losses which I do not take lightly

Aviva also announced plans to split its UK life and general insurance businesses to “enable stronger accountability and greater management focus”.

It comes as part of a revamp of the group by new chief executive Maurice Tulloch, who took on the top job in March.

He said: “Reducing Aviva’s costs is essential to remain competitive and this means tough decisions and job losses which I do not take lightly.

“We will do all we can to minimise redundancies and support our people through this.

He added: “I am also determined to crack Aviva’s complexity, an issue which has held back our performance for too long.”

- Press Association

Aviva

