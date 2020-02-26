Average weekly earnings have increased by 3.5% to €784 - CSO

Average weekly earnings in Ireland increased by 3.5% in the final quarter of 2019 to €783.62, figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) show.

Average weekly earnings were up in 12 out of 13 sectors with the largest increase in accommodation and food of 7.5% to €381, the sector with the lowest wages.

The highest wages were in information and communication at €1,241 which saw the second-highest growth, at 6.2%.

Average weekly earnings were €988.01 across the public sector in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Gardaí recorded the highest average weekly earnings in the public sector of €1,253.95, followed by the semi-state sector, which recorded average weekly earnings of €1,030.07.

Regional bodies sector had the lowest average weekly earnings of €872.96.

Commenting on the figures, the Nevin Economic Research Institute said that with inflation of 1.1% last year, the weekly earnings increase amounts to real term gains of 2.4%.

Neri economist Ciarán Nugent said the fact that weekly earnings are up while average weekly hours fell over the year is indicative of the effect of a “disproportionate share of employment growth in part-time work over the past year.”