News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Average weekly earnings have increased by 3.5% to €784 - CSO

Average weekly earnings have increased by 3.5% to €784 - CSO
By Alan Healy
Wednesday, February 26, 2020 - 12:00 AM

Average weekly earnings in Ireland increased by 3.5% in the final quarter of 2019 to €783.62, figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) show.

Average weekly earnings were up in 12 out of 13 sectors with the largest increase in accommodation and food of 7.5% to €381, the sector with the lowest wages.

The highest wages were in information and communication at €1,241 which saw the second-highest growth, at 6.2%.

Average weekly earnings were €988.01 across the public sector in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Gardaí recorded the highest average weekly earnings in the public sector of €1,253.95, followed by the semi-state sector, which recorded average weekly earnings of €1,030.07.

Regional bodies sector had the lowest average weekly earnings of €872.96.

Commenting on the figures, the Nevin Economic Research Institute said that with inflation of 1.1% last year, the weekly earnings increase amounts to real term gains of 2.4%.

Neri economist Ciarán Nugent said the fact that weekly earnings are up while average weekly hours fell over the year is indicative of the effect of a “disproportionate share of employment growth in part-time work over the past year.”

READ MORE

UK warned it faces ‘tough road ahead’ as red lines drawn ahead of trade talks

More on this topic

Senior public and civil servants to seek wage hikeSenior public and civil servants to seek wage hike

Bosses being told to tell staff about a rise in the minimum wageBosses being told to tell staff about a rise in the minimum wage

Irish wages to rise, says EUIrish wages to rise, says EU

Minister outlines reforms to wage setting mechanisms

WagesCSOTOPIC: Wage deal

More in this Section

UK stock markets pause for breath after plummeting on coronavirus fearsUK stock markets pause for breath after plummeting on coronavirus fears

UK warned it faces ‘tough road ahead’ as red lines drawn ahead of trade talksUK warned it faces ‘tough road ahead’ as red lines drawn ahead of trade talks

Battle lines drawn for Brexit trade talksBattle lines drawn for Brexit trade talks

Capitalism in need of rethink, Bank of England chief economist saysCapitalism in need of rethink, Bank of England chief economist says


Lifestyle

A S the Joker would say, ‘Why so Series X?’ But the next generation of the Xbox isn’t a joke for Microsoft, who have ground to make up on Sony in the console wars. The Redmond team disappointed this generation, making early mistakes that gave Sony all the momentum.GameTech: Get ready for the new Xbox

Cork actor Eanna Hardwicke may have grown up with a Young Offenders star, but he is set to make a name for himself with a string of big roles, writes Esther McCarthyEanna Hardwicke: Cork actor about to burst onto the big screen

Should we be putting haemorrhoid cream around our eyes? Short answer... Absolutely not.The Skin Nerd: Are celebrity skincare tips all a load of Bullocks?

Peter Dowdall reports on how Blarney Castle's famous yew has bewitched onlookers for six centuriesBewitched: Help Ireland's most popular tree get the vote in Europe

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, February 22, 2020

  • 5
  • 14
  • 27
  • 28
  • 31
  • 44
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »