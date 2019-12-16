News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Average price paid for motor insurance went up 62% in five year period

Average price paid for motor insurance went up 62% in five year period
By Digital Desk staff
Monday, December 16, 2019 - 12:12 PM

The average price paid for motor insurance shot up by 62% between 2013 and 2018.

The Central Bank's first-ever Private Motor Insurance Report also shows legal costs for most cases settled in court make up nearly two-thirds of the total compensation awarded.

The average premium in 2009 was €498. By 2013 it was €435.

But by last year premiums had increased by 62% to €706.

While the number of claims are down, the cost per claim is up 64%, meaning drivers paying much higher premiums.

Claims settled through the Personal Injuries Assessment Board had an average compensation of around €22,000 and legal fees of just €753.

While the majority of claims settled through litigation had similar compensation levels, legal fees were over €14,000.

The Central Bank says the more cases settled through PIAB, the greater the potential for lower premiums.

PIAB Chairperson Dermot Divilly today welcomed the Central Bank's report.

He said: "The report highlights the enormous costs involved in litigation as a mechanism of resolving personal injury claims, particularly when there are low cost alternatives.

"It is clear that the injured party receives a higher proportion of the total cost of settlement amount when a case is resolved through PIAB, as opposed to through litigation."

READ MORE

Doherty: Martin pushing for election because he has lost control and doesn't like it

More on this topic

Cork County Council want motor tax to be payable via savings stampsCork County Council want motor tax to be payable via savings stamps

Plenty of speed bumps for Prestone British Rally Championship organisersPlenty of speed bumps for Prestone British Rally Championship organisers

Most car buyers unaware of personal contract plans risksMost car buyers unaware of personal contract plans risks

Transport Infrastructure Ireland to spend €100k on 'eyes in the sky'Transport Infrastructure Ireland to spend €100k on 'eyes in the sky'

TOPIC: Motor tax

More in this Section

Dublin Airport preparing for busiest Christmas ever with 1.2 million passengers expectedDublin Airport preparing for busiest Christmas ever with 1.2 million passengers expected

Thomas Cook collapse left €702m of holidays cancelledThomas Cook collapse left €702m of holidays cancelled

400 jobs to be created as Screwfix plans Irish expansion400 jobs to be created as Screwfix plans Irish expansion

Dublin Port project raises concernsDublin Port project raises concerns


Lifestyle

Breathing apps have soared in popularity – here’s how to give it a go without your phone. By Abi Jackson.3 breathing exercises to reduce stress, anxiety and a racing mind

We hear a lot about the geese, ducks and swans that arrive here from colder climes for the winter, but much less about smaller birds that come here to escape harsher conditions in northern Europe.Keep an eye out for redwings this winter

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 14, 2019

  • 11
  • 17
  • 24
  • 29
  • 30
  • 47
  • 38

Full Lotto draw results »