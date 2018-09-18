Australian online health firm joins Cork’s IT sector

By Pádraig Hoare

Australian online healthcare firm HealthKit has become the latest to bolster Cork’s burgeoning tech sector, adding to the significant US and indigenous presence in the region.

The firm’s new Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) office will initially see 10 jobs created over the next nine months, with the workforce expected to double within eight months.

HealthKit said it is currently growing between 1% and 5% every week, adding the Cork office would be integral to its expansion.

Founded in 2012 by Alison Hardacre and Lachlan Wheeler, the firm fuses software and healthcare. Ms Hardacre said: “Cork’s growing reputation as a health and tech hub, the support from organisations such as the IDA and Cork Chamber of Commerce, the high quality of educated talent, and proximity to international transport links means it is the most attractive choice.”

It is the first office overseas office for the firm, with two years of preparation going into its opening, Ms Hardacre added.

HealthKit is currently investing in its support and market expansion team in Cork, with the technical development team to come online in the next six to 12 months, the firm said.

HealthKit expects global employee numbers to reach 70 by the end of 2019.

Ms Hardacre said: “Our new European base will give us the reach and 24-hour customer support needed to achieve our ultimate goal, using disruptive technology to achieve the best possible healthcare outcomes.”