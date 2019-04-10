Austin ready for lead role at Pieta House

Pieta House has appointed Elaine Austin as chief executive as it prepares for its annual Darkness Into Light awareness event on Saturday, May 11.

Ms Austin joins the suicide bereavement charity with a wealth of experience from her role as group HR chief operating officer in Bank of Ireland, where she was responsible for delivering people and organisational change.

She said: “I’m privileged to be a part of this organisation and look forward to leading Pieta House in the delivery of its vision - that in Ireland, suicide, self-harm and stigma is replaced by hope, self-care and acceptance.”

Last year, across 15 centres nationwide, Pieta House provided 8,000 people with free face to face professional intervention and bereavement counselling, and this was further supported by the 24/7 crisis helpline.

Fergus Clancy, Pieta House chairman, said: “We are confident that Elaine will provide strong leadership as the organisation enters the next phase of growth, building on the significant legacy fostered by Joan Freeman and Brian Higgins.”

Job of the Week

Job: Pieta House — which is a provider of counselling services for people who are suicidal, engage in self-harm or who are bereaved by suicide — is seeking to hire part-time psychotherapists and counselling psychologists in Cork and Kerry following increased demand for its services.

Duties: Working eight hours a week, you will liaise with clients and their families on assessments, outcomes, interventions and reviews, and build relationships with the clients using the Pieta House Models of Therapy.

Qualifications: You will need to be a fully accredited member of IACP, IAHIP, PSI, FTAI, or NAPCP, have attended training in working with adolescent clients and children, have experience in play or art therapy, have experience in crisis intervention and bereavement counselling, and demonstrate excellent listening as well as communication skills, and have a great ability to empathise.

Applications: Details of these specific roles, and of the other positions on offer from Pieta House, are available under the ‘About’ tab on www.pieta.ie.

The deadline for the psychotherapist roles is April 17. Send your CV to louise.hill@pieta.ie by Wednesday April 17.