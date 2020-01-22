News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Auctioneers call for end to 'archaic' property system

Auctioneers call for end to 'archaic' property system
By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, January 22, 2020 - 07:55 AM

Eight in 10 auctioneers say customers are regularly experiencing delays of up to six months to sell property.

The Institute of Professional Auctioneers & Valuers, who surveyed 300 of its members, is calling for the next government to urgently streamline the process by bringing it online.

It says people in countries like Spain and Hungary can go from 'Sale Agreed' to 'Closing' in just 10 days.

Pat Devitt from the IPAV says the Irish system is "archaic" and needs changing.

"If you're spending a long amount of time trying to sell your property and you're trying to buy a property at the same time, the customer who is trying to buy a property from you could go and buy something else," said Mr Devitt.

"Or the customer could be gazumped in lots of other cases.

"Or they could lose the sale other property that they are trying to buy.

"So this time lag is a very serious thing for people who are buying properties."

READ MORE

Fine Gael vows it will only vote for EU trade deal that protects Irish farmers

More on this topic

A bridge too far? Overgrown, half built home could be a dream for a realistic buyer who can see the wood from the treesA bridge too far? Overgrown, half built home could be a dream for a realistic buyer who can see the wood from the trees

Grandchildren by the dozen prompt Beara Bay house sale by a waterfallGrandchildren by the dozen prompt Beara Bay house sale by a waterfall

CBC in Cork given go-ahead for €12.5m development at Sidney Hill campusCBC in Cork given go-ahead for €12.5m development at Sidney Hill campus

Part of Dublin's Golden Mile goes on sale for €168mPart of Dublin's Golden Mile goes on sale for €168m

TOPIC: Property

More in this Section

UK interest rate cut less likely after strong employment figures, say expertsUK interest rate cut less likely after strong employment figures, say experts

Starbucks boss urges coffee drinkers to avoid milk to meet carbon goalsStarbucks boss urges coffee drinkers to avoid milk to meet carbon goals

Knowing more about where our taxes go would help balance the arguments around future hikesKnowing more about where our taxes go would help balance the arguments around future hikes

EasyJet shares rise 4.5% on winter season sales boostEasyJet shares rise 4.5% on winter season sales boost


Lifestyle

Hannah Stephenson has advice on how to care for your garden when wet weather strikesHow to prevent and deal with waterlogging in the garden

If you're down in the epidermal dumps, exfoliation, hydration and decongesting is what you need.The Skin Nerd: How to prep and pep that played-out January skin

The Winter Show, which gets underway in New York this Friday, is a celebration of world cultures, from antiquity to the present.Time travellers are packing their suitcases for New York this week

“Finish him!” It’s one of the most famous lines in video games – in fact, they pretty much built the entire series around it. Mortal Kombat is notorious for brutal finishing moves, in which the characters kill off their opponents in horrific (and often humourous) fashion.Game Tech: Mortal line lives on in the cinema

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 18, 2020

  • 4
  • 13
  • 16
  • 23
  • 33
  • 42
  • 27

Full Lotto draw results »