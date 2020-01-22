Auctioneers call for end to 'archaic' property system

Eight in 10 auctioneers say customers are regularly experiencing delays of up to six months to sell property.

The Institute of Professional Auctioneers & Valuers, who surveyed 300 of its members, is calling for the next government to urgently streamline the process by bringing it online.

It says people in countries like Spain and Hungary can go from 'Sale Agreed' to 'Closing' in just 10 days.

Pat Devitt from the IPAV says the Irish system is "archaic" and needs changing.

"If you're spending a long amount of time trying to sell your property and you're trying to buy a property at the same time, the customer who is trying to buy a property from you could go and buy something else," said Mr Devitt.

"Or the customer could be gazumped in lots of other cases.

"Or they could lose the sale other property that they are trying to buy.

"So this time lag is a very serious thing for people who are buying properties."