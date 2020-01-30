Atlantic Edge, European Embrace: Limerick unveils €1m branding

Limerick: Atlantic Edge, European Embrace was unveiled today, becoming the first major branding of the city and county to promote it nationally and globally as a destination for inward industry investment, tourism, education and for people to live and work in.

Developed by global creative agency M&C Saatchi, the new branding aims to internationalise Limerick and will be accompanied by a national and international media buying campaign.

A multi-market campaign, ‘Percentages’, is a cornerstone of the programme which aims to quantify Limerick’s combination of edginess and friendliness.

The character and culture of Limerick will also be articulated through a roll-out of Limerick ‘heroes’, which will see inspirational people tell their stories on video and become faces of the campaign to amplify the sense of edge and embrace that typifies the city and county.

These include aeronautical engineer and author Dr Norah Patten, who is hoping to become Ireland’s first astronaut; and Michelin-starred chef Michael Tweedie, acclaimed tattooist Ross Nagle, stylist Celia Holman Lee, hurler Cian Lynch and climate activist and schoolgirl Saoirse Exton.

Launching the brand, Mayor of the City and County of Limerick Michael Sheahan said that the brand positioning and campaign reflects the confidence across the city and county today. “This is a real milestone for Limerick. We’ve had an economic transformation over the past decade and we are now rightly going out proudly to the rest of Ireland and the world and inviting them to experience our vibrant city and county."

"Whether through inward investment, coming here to enjoy our dynamic tourism offering or, indeed, coming to work in and enjoy the affordability of our city and county, we have a compelling offering here now and it’s right that we would take that to the world,” said Mayor Sheahan.