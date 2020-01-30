News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Atlantic Edge, European Embrace: Limerick unveils €1m branding

Atlantic Edge, European Embrace: Limerick unveils €1m branding
By Alan Healy
Thursday, January 30, 2020 - 11:30 AM

Limerick: Atlantic Edge, European Embrace was unveiled today, becoming the first major branding of the city and county to promote it nationally and globally as a destination for inward industry investment, tourism, education and for people to live and work in.

Developed by global creative agency M&C Saatchi, the new branding aims to internationalise Limerick and will be accompanied by a national and international media buying campaign.

A multi-market campaign, ‘Percentages’, is a cornerstone of the programme which aims to quantify Limerick’s combination of edginess and friendliness.

The character and culture of Limerick will also be articulated through a roll-out of Limerick ‘heroes’, which will see inspirational people tell their stories on video and become faces of the campaign to amplify the sense of edge and embrace that typifies the city and county.

These include aeronautical engineer and author Dr Norah Patten, who is hoping to become Ireland’s first astronaut; and Michelin-starred chef Michael Tweedie, acclaimed tattooist Ross Nagle, stylist Celia Holman Lee, hurler Cian Lynch and climate activist and schoolgirl Saoirse Exton.

Launching the brand, Mayor of the City and County of Limerick Michael Sheahan said that the brand positioning and campaign reflects the confidence across the city and county today. “This is a real milestone for Limerick. We’ve had an economic transformation over the past decade and we are now rightly going out proudly to the rest of Ireland and the world and inviting them to experience our vibrant city and county."

"Whether through inward investment, coming here to enjoy our dynamic tourism offering or, indeed, coming to work in and enjoy the affordability of our city and county, we have a compelling offering here now and it’s right that we would take that to the world,” said Mayor Sheahan.

More on this topic

Calls for horse ban in Limerick town after animal trots into local gymCalls for horse ban in Limerick town after animal trots into local gym

Limerick to spend €1m on global branding pushLimerick to spend €1m on global branding push

Talks ongoing in licence dispute between Limerick FC and FAITalks ongoing in licence dispute between Limerick FC and FAI

Tributes paid on passing of 'brilliant' advocate for carers of dementia sufferers, Rachel McMahonTributes paid on passing of 'brilliant' advocate for carers of dementia sufferers, Rachel McMahon

TOPIC: Limerick

More in this Section

50 new jobs announced for Cork, Dublin and Galway50 new jobs announced for Cork, Dublin and Galway

State spent €22 million helping motorists purchase electric cars last yearState spent €22 million helping motorists purchase electric cars last year

Over 10,000 Mazda cars recalled over safety fearsOver 10,000 Mazda cars recalled over safety fears

Belgian authorities settle part of tax probe into Mike Ashley’s Frasers GroupBelgian authorities settle part of tax probe into Mike Ashley’s Frasers Group


Lifestyle

They’re still a fairly new phenomenon on the interiors scene, but the growing popularity of listening to podcasts has provided us with an easy-to-access source of ideas and advice, writes Carol O’Callaghan.Listen and learn: How podcasts can help you source cool interiors ideas

Live your cheese dream for one night only.Video: The world’s first cheese hotel has opened its doors

Corporate wellness is a relatively new concept. But it doesn’t take a huge leap of progressive thought to know healthy workers make a healthy company and the healthier your employees are the bigger the bottom line.Learning Points: Hired and tired? Let’s all strive for work wellness

I feel something that comes up time and time again in conversations with friends of mine who are parents is the feeling our kids get away with a lot more than we ever did when we were younger.Mum's the word: Oh, for the good old days when children listened to parents

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 29, 2020

  • 1
  • 3
  • 20
  • 22
  • 39
  • 44
  • 16

Full Lotto draw results »