Aston Martin unveils first SUV

By Press Association
Wednesday, November 20, 2019 - 06:58 AM

Aston Martin has unveiled its first sports utility vehicle (SUV) in its 106-year history.

The British luxury car maker hopes the £158,000 (€184,000) DBX will boost its flagging sales.

Other specialist automotive firms such as Porsche and Lamborghini have previously enjoyed success by launching SUVs.

The DBX will be built at Aston Martin’s newly built factory in St Athan, South Wales.

The firm described its first full-size five-seat vehicle as being “extremely adaptable to a wide variety of lifestyle needs and owners”.

It offers “equal space and comfort” for passengers in the front and rear, with “class-leading” headroom and legroom.

The vehicle has a top speed of 191mph and can accelerate from 0 to 62mph in 4.5 seconds.

Aston Martin Lagonda president and group chief executive Dr Andy Palmer said: “I can’t emphasise enough how incredibly exciting and significant DBX is for Aston Martin.

“Through its development alone, this beautiful SUV has already taken the company into new territories and in inspiring directions.”

He went on: “This is a real landmark for this great British brand and I promise that DBX will reward all who experience it in their everyday lives.”

The DBX is on sale from Wednesday, with the first deliveries scheduled for spring 2020.

Earlier this month Aston Martin reported a £92.3m pre-tax loss for the past three quarters as sales volumes slid on “tough trading conditions” in the UK and Europe.

The company blamed falling sales in the UK and Europe as well as weak demand for its entry-level Vantage sports car.

