News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Aston Martin shares tumble on hefty half-year loss

Aston Martin shares tumble on hefty half-year loss
By Press Association
Wednesday, July 31, 2019 - 11:35 AM

Shares in Aston Martin Lagonda have plummeted once again after the luxury car-maker revealed it swung to a £78.8 million (€86m) loss as demand from dealers fell across the UK and Europe.

The stock plunged another 14%, having been more than a fifth lower at one stage, after the group revealed the hefty loss for the six months to June 30, compared with a profit of £20.8 million (€22.7m) a year earlier.

The company saw sales volumes to dealers in the UK slump by 17% in the first half and fall 19% in the rest of the Europe, Middle East and Africa region.

The firm – which last week saw more than a quarter wiped off its stock market value after a shock profit warning – posted a 4% drop in total revenues to £407.1 million (€444m) and blamed the performance on a “more challenging” global economy.

The maker of cars favoured by fictional spy James Bond has suffered a dismal start to life as a listed company, having seen shares plunge from 1,900p on flotation last October to less than 454p at current prices.

There had also been heavy criticism over the cost of the float, after bosses revealed that it cost £136 million (€148.4m) to list the business.

In its interim results, the group’s president and chief executive, Andy Palmer, said: “We are disappointed that our projections for wholesales have fallen short or our original targets, impacted by weakness in two of our key markets as well as continued macro-economic uncertainty.

“Accordingly, we have taken action to reduce wholesale guidance for 2019.

“We are also improving efficiency across the business, whilst protecting the brand.”

A better performance across the Asia Pacific region and Americas helped overall wholesale sales increase by 6% to 2,442.

We do not want a no-deal Brexit because of the disruption that causes with issues at the border

The company said dealers were taking action to manage supply after starting the year with high stock levels, which “particularly impacted the UK and Europe where deteriorating macro-economic factors are also now starting to be felt”.

Retail sales rose 26% in the first half.

But the group has slashed its annual wholesale sales forecast from a range of 7,100 to 7,300 to between 6,300 and 6,500.

It also said it has put in place plans to “ensure operational readiness for the supply of parts and cars” after Brexit, but was “not immune” to any impact from a cliff-edge withdrawal.

Mr Palmer – who has previously described the Government’s Brexit strategy as “laughable” – said the group did not want a no-deal and insisted the industry needs certainty.

He said: “We do not want a no-deal Brexit because of the disruption that causes with issues at the border.

“Now we’ll live with it, if that’s what it is, and the car industry in general is pretty resilient once it knows what it’s dealing with.”

- Press Association

READ MORE

CIF: Delays in the south's infrastructure projects threaten Irish economy

More on this topic

Road World Championships route uncertain after Grinton Moor Bridge collapseRoad World Championships route uncertain after Grinton Moor Bridge collapse

Ex-PC in England committed misconduct over ‘time-wasting’ murder victim, panel findsEx-PC in England committed misconduct over ‘time-wasting’ murder victim, panel finds

Tony Blair’s sister-in-law takes aim at New Labour in Edinburgh Fringe playTony Blair’s sister-in-law takes aim at New Labour in Edinburgh Fringe play

‘British fugitive’ held in Bali in pornography and drugs investigation‘British fugitive’ held in Bali in pornography and drugs investigation

Aston Martinluxury carsno-deal brexitTOPIC: UK

More in this Section

Apple revenue up despite iPhone sales dropApple revenue up despite iPhone sales drop

No-deal Brexit slows growth to a crawl: Central BankNo-deal Brexit slows growth to a crawl: Central Bank

Reckitt hit by surprise slowdown in baby food sales Reckitt hit by surprise slowdown in baby food sales

Bord Gáis owner Centrica seeks back-office cost cutsBord Gáis owner Centrica seeks back-office cost cuts


Lifestyle

The Duchess of Sussex is partnering with a variety of retailers on a charity workwear range.Meghan is launching a fashion collection: 5 items we hope to see in the range

There are many climbing plants to choose from but clematis is the pick of the bunch for Peter DowdallScaling new heights

WITH roles in prolific TV dramas like Taken Down and Charlie, Cork actor Gavin O’Connor is having a successful career. However he also has a passion for writing, and his first novel, Mojo, was a labour of love. “I sat down one day on the good advice of a friend of mine and it just poured out of me. I finished it pretty quickly. It’s about a boy band who reunite 10 years and 10lbs too late only to be double-crossed by their ex-manager and record company. There was so much comedy to mine from that set-up too,” he says.The shape I'm in: Gavin O’Connor

This season calls for a drop of something clean and refreshing. Keep your cool with Sam Wylie-Harris’ top picks.Crisp and fresh: 7 invigorating white wines to sip this summer

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 27, 2019

  • 4
  • 29
  • 30
  • 33
  • 40
  • 42
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »