Around 50 SMEs see sales rise by more than €1m in four months in eBay pilot programme

By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, August 22, 2019 - 11:13 AM

A pilot programme on eBay has generated more than €1m worth of sales for a group of small to medium-sized Irish businesses.

The Retail Expansion Programme was launched earlier this year to support Irish businesses reach new audiences around the world through its online marketplace. More than 50 businesses joined it at its March launch.

The milestone figure was reached after just four months by SMEs across sectors such as health and beauty, fashion, homeware, sport and music, with many reporting an uplift in overall sales of between 5% and 20%.

One company in Monaghan reported a 50% increase in sales of its musical instruments and accessories.

Such has been the success of the programme that one item has been sold on eBay every six minutes by businesses taking part in the scheme.

More than half (54%) had never exported prior to joining and eBay today confirmed that the largest export markets for those on the Retail Expansion Programme are now the UK, US and Germany.

eBay Ireland’s site lead, Hazel Mitchell, said: “The Retail Expansion Programme has given Irish businesses the chance to reach a whole new customer base not just in Ireland, but globally, and we are gearing up to grow and expand the scheme so that more SMEs can benefit.”

The Retail Expansion Programme was rolled out in partnership with Enterprise Ireland, the Design & Crafts Council of Ireland and We are Dublin Town.

