Armed men flee with gold coins in raid on Mexico’s mint headquarters

By Press Association
Wednesday, August 07, 2019 - 06:48 AM

Gunmen have raided the federal mint’s headquarters in Mexico City and looted valuable items from a vault, authorities said.

City Public Security Secretary Jesus Orta Martinez told news station Telediario that three armed men disarmed security guards at the offices and “went straight to the vault, which was open”.

The official said the gunmen got away with gold coins, commemorative watches and other valuables.

He did not put a value on the loss, but local media said the stolen items were worth up to 50 million pesos (€2.3m).

Mexico’s old 50-peso gold coins were first minted in 1921 to commemorate the first 100 years of independence and are now bought and sold by investors as their value fluctuates.

Authorities said they had security footage showing the robbers.

- Press Association

