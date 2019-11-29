Armagh tile solutions company create 20 new jobs in Dublin with €3m investment

Armatile, an Armagh-based tile manufacturer, will create 20 new jobs in Dublin with a €3m investment in a new luxury showroom and design hub.

The family-owned business employs around 90 people across Armagh, Belfast and Newry, with their new facility in Baldoyle, North Dublin, to open in Spring 2020.

Retail Director Chris McCann said the company’s vision is to make the new showroom amongst the best in Europe in terms of design and visitor experience.

The company manufacture and sell bespoke floor and wall surfaces for residential, hospitality, commercial and conservation design projects, supplying everywhere from Ireland to the UK, Australia, Canada, France, Nigeria, Russia, Switzerland and the US.

“This new facility will provide tangible evidence of our long-term confidence in the Irish marketplace," said Retail Director Chris McCann at the launch.

"We have supplied Armatile products to many projects across Ireland such as Mazda Ireland, Peter Mark Salons and the Hillgrove Hotel in Monaghan, to name a few. A Dublin expansion has been in our plans for a number of years and finally we have found a property with a good location, transport infrastructure and the right size."

“We have developed a reputation as one of the leading suppliers for architectural and interior design tiling solutions throughout Ireland and UK. We are able to design and manufacture bespoke and repeat mosaics, patterns, features and fabricated products – all made to a client’s preference in our Armagh manufacturing facility. Our bespoke offering is something that will truly differentiate us in the Irish market.”

Armatile will also increase manufacturing capacity in Armagh to meet growing demand for its existing product range, while recruitment has already begun for positions at the new Dublin location.

Armatile is an awarding winning company. This year, Armatile received the UK Tile Association Award in recognition of the company’s unique, specialist skills for manufacturing customised tile and mosaic surfaces; supplied to exclusive interior, commercial and residential projects around the world.