Apprentice accountants to earn while they learn

Twenty jobs will be created via a national accountancy apprenticeship programme in Cork in which applicants will earn while they learn.

Based at Cork College of Commerce, the Accounting Technician Apprenticeship is a funded, work-based learning programme where locally-placed apprentices earn at least €19,000 a year.

Applications are now open. Leaving Cert students and mature learners can apply through Accounting Technicians Ireland.

This apprenticeship provides a real alternative for Leaving Certificate students who prefer practical training to a full-time college programme, or for students who may have embarked on a college course and found that it didn’t suit them.It is also an attractive option for existing employees and mature learners who would like to pursue a career in accounting.

Large accountancy firms such as Grant Thornton, smaller high street practices as well as organisations in industry and the public sector have embraced the new apprenticeship programme.

Their apprentices will work in the office four days a week and study in a local college one day a week during the two-year programme, from September.

Successful graduates may progress on to full Accountancy with Chartered Accountants Ireland or with one of the other professional accountancy bodies.

The practical nature of the programme, the salary, and the fully-funded fees make this apprenticeship particularly appealing to school leavers who prefer learning by experience to full-time college education, said Gillian Doherty, chief operations officer at Accounting Technicians Ireland.

When students complete the apprenticeship programme, they will have a strong, in-demand accountancy QQI Level 6 award, two years of solid work experience, and the opportunity, if they wish, to progress to further study in accountancy, business, or finance,” said Ms Doherty.

“This is a pan-sectoral programme which meets the needs of industry, practice, and the public sector, and graduates enjoy exemptions from the full range of professional accountancy bodies including Chartered Accountants Ireland, CPA, ACCA, CIMA, and IIPA.”

www.accountingtechnicianapprenticeship.ie