Appliances Delivered to close with immediate effect

By Digital Desk staff
Friday, October 18, 2019 - 10:50 PM

Appliances Delivered has announced it's to close with immediate effect.

In a statement on its website, it said that all outstanding orders would be honoured and delivered.

The company said trading conditions and very challenging market conditions had led to the closure.

The statement read: "AppliancesDelivered.ie must regretfully announce that the business has now closed. Trading conditions, and very challenging market forces have led to this business closure.

"We would like to thank all staff and customers for their support over recent years.

"If you need to contact us regarding recently purchased goods, delivery, returns, or warranties, please follow the links below, and we will be on hand to assist you."

TOPIC: Business in Ireland

