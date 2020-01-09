News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Apple’s Tim Cook to meet the Taoiseach in Dublin

Dara Doyle Bloomberg
Thursday, January 09, 2020 - 10:43 AM

Apple Inc.’s Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook will meet with the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar in Dublin this month.

Cook will receive an award from Varadkar on January 20, in recognition of the company’s 40 years of investment in Ireland, according to IDA Ireland.

While Apple is one of the nation’s biggest employers, some tensions have emerged. In 2018, the company shelved a plan to build $1 billion data center in the west of Ireland amid difficulties with the planning system.

In addition, the European Union has slapped Apple with a multi-billion euro bill, saying Ireland granted the company unfair deals that reduced its corporate tax rate. Apple and Ireland are appealing that decision.

