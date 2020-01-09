News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Apple’s Tim Cook to get award from Taoiseach

Apple’s Tim Cook to get award from Taoiseach
By Dara Doyle
Thursday, January 09, 2020 - 07:00 PM

Apple’s chief executive officer, Tim Cook, will meet with the Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar, in Dublin, later this month, to receive an award from the Government. It is in recognition of the company’s 40 years of investment in Ireland, according to IDA Ireland.

While Apple is one of the biggest employers in Ireland, some tensions have emerged.

In 2018, the company shelved a plan to build a $1bn (€898m) datacentre in Athenry, amid difficulties over planning objections.

In addition, the EU has slapped Apple with a €13bn bill, saying that the Government granted the company unfair deals, which reduced its corporate tax rate over many years. Apple and Ireland are appealing that decision.

Meanwhile, Apple shares hit a new high, after the company said customers spent a record amount in its App Store during the final days of the Christmas and New Year holidays.

App Store spending totalled $1.4bn (€1.2bn) between Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve, up 16% from the same period in 2018, Apple said in a blog post.

The shares rise helped push its gains since the end of 2018 to 92%.

Rising spending on apps, and the success of wearables, such as AirPods, highlight Apple’s ability to generate more revenue, despite sluggish iPhone growth, according to Wedbush Securities analyst Daniel Ives.

That “speaks to the underlying strength that Cupertino is having monetising its golden jewel-installed base of 925m iPhones worldwide,” he wrote in a research note.

Bloomberg and Irish Examiner

READ MORE

Bank of Ireland warns customers of text message scam

More on this topic

Apple’s Tim Cook to meet the Taoiseach in DublinApple’s Tim Cook to meet the Taoiseach in Dublin

US lawsuit claims Apple and Microsoft profit from child cobalt minersUS lawsuit claims Apple and Microsoft profit from child cobalt miners

Irish Apple reseller Compu B buys rival UK firmIrish Apple reseller Compu B buys rival UK firm

Apple no longer using contractors to listen to Siri recordings, Dáil committee hearsApple no longer using contractors to listen to Siri recordings, Dáil committee hears

TOPIC: Apple

More in this Section

Providence Resources gets share price boost as new CEO unveiledProvidence Resources gets share price boost as new CEO unveiled

Stud farms say they could relocate if quarry is granted permissionStud farms say they could relocate if quarry is granted permission

Willie Walsh''s retirement as boss of IAG ''won''t change Aer Lingus plans''Willie Walsh''s retirement as boss of IAG ''won''t change Aer Lingus plans''

Bank of Ireland warns customers of text message scam Bank of Ireland warns customers of text message scam


Lifestyle

Breda Graham follows the journey of Team Hope’s two-millionth shoebox from the hands of one of our own to the hands of a little girl in Romania.From your hands to theirs - 2 million shoeboxes of hopes and dreams

Sorting out Cork people for ages ...Ask Audrey: I woke up this morning without feeling as rough as a pub on Blarney Street

The Currabinny Cooks show us how to introduce winter salads into our mealsCurrabinny Cooks: Winter salads to satisfy your lighter cold weather cravings

Jo Spain is at the vanguard of Ireland’s flourishing crime writing scene, one that is being led by women. As she publishes her eighth novel, and works on international TV scripts, the sky’s the limit for the prolific author, says Marjorie BrennanJo Spain reflects on a life in crime ahead of eighth novel

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 08, 2020

  • 2
  • 5
  • 13
  • 31
  • 42
  • 44
  • 35

Full Lotto draw results »