News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Applegreen reviewing ownership options for UK hotels business

File photo
By Geoff Percival
Wednesday, June 05, 2019 - 06:53 PM

Motorway services station and fuel forecourt operator Applegreen is reviewing its UK hotels business and is assessing a number of options regarding the division's future ownership.

Applegreen operates nearly 500 service stations across Ireland, Britain and the US and inherited 29 hotels in the UK as part of its €362m purchase of a majority stake in British motorway services operator Welcome Break last year.

Speaking after Applegreen's AGM in Dublin, chief executive Bob Etchingham said the group would likely invest further in the hotels but is, ultimately, open to all options regarding the portfolio's future ownership.

Mr Etchingham also said Applegreen is always on the lookout for acquisition opportunities - despite last year's huge deal - but has nothing of note on the horizon. Any further acquisition-led expansion is likely to take place either in the UK or the US, rather than in Ireland.

At the AGM, Applegreen chairman Daniel Kitchen told shareholders that trading in the first five months of this year was "in line with expectations" and that performance in Ireland has been good.

Mr Kitchen said Welcome Break's performance, since acquisition, has been "satisfactory" but said trading conditions in Britain have become more challenging this year with ongoing uncertainty surrounding Brexit impacting on consumer sentiment.

"The US business is performing well and we continue to explore new opportunities in this market," he said.

More on this topic

Italy's Salvini appears to be on another collision course with EU over budget sums

Providence Resources shares tank on fresh Barryroe drilling delay

Pádraig Hoare's Monday Interview: Tapping a worldwide whiskey boom

Business Movers: The biggest appointments in Irish business this week

TOPIC: Business in Ireland

More in this Section

Sports Direct makes £51.9m takeover bid for Game Digital

Airport chief claims cross-border Tourism Ireland not promoting Belfast

Ladbrokes owner GVC hit by investor rebellion over pay

New Zealand launches probe into Ireland's incoming Central Bank governor


Lifestyle

Alfresco kids: Mummy bloggers share their top picnic tips

Dublin's Fontaines DC put on show-stealing performance at Forbidden Fruit festival

Love Island: 6 reasons to embrace your inner Islander and visit Mallorca

Getting immersed in an ocean of serenity in West Cork

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, June 01, 2019

    • 1
    • 2
    • 3
    • 10
    • 30
    • 45
    • 28

Full Lotto draw results »