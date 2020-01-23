News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Apple warns of ‘unprecedented’ waste impact if forced to drop Lightning cable

Apple warns of ‘unprecedented’ waste impact if forced to drop Lightning cable
By Press Association
Thursday, January 23, 2020 - 06:43 PM

Apple has warned that EU proposals forcing it to stop using its own Lightning cable risks “creating an unprecedented volume of electronic waste”.

The European Parliament recently discussed the possibility of making smartphone makers adopt a common charging port, but Apple argues this could have a negative impact and “stifles innovation”.

“More than one billion Apple devices have shipped using a Lightning connector, in addition to an entire ecosystem of accessory and device manufacturers who use Lightning to serve our collective customers,” a spokesman said.

“Legislation would have a direct negative impact by disrupting the hundreds of millions of active devices and accessories used by our European customers and even more Apple customers worldwide, creating an unprecedented volume of electronic waste and greatly inconveniencing users.”

They continued: “We believe regulation that forces conformity across the type of connector built into all smartphones stifles innovation rather than encouraging it, and would harm consumers in Europe and the economy as a whole.”

According to estimates, old chargers generate more than 51,000 tonnes of electronic waste per year.

MEPs are calling for binding measures for chargers to fit all mobile phones and other portable devices.

Apple said it did not believe there was a case for regulation (Yui Mok/PA)
Apple said it did not believe there was a case for regulation (Yui Mok/PA)

In 2009, a voluntary pledge was signed by the likes of Apple, Nokia and Samsung to make chargers compatible with the micro-USB standard.

While many went on to adopt micro-USB, Apple went ahead with its own Lightning port in 2012 and sold a micro-USB adaptor instead.

Some smartphone makers have now evolved to USB-C, which charges devices faster than the old micro-USB.

Apple also moved to USB-C on the iPad Pro tablet, as well as MacBook laptops.

“We do not believe there is a case for regulation given the industry is already moving to the use of USB Type-C through a connector or cable assembly,” Apple continued.

“This includes Apple’s USB-C power adapter which is compatible with all iPhone and iPad devices.

“This approach is more affordable and convenient for consumers, enables charging for a wide range of portable electronic products, encourages people to re-use their charger and allows for innovation.”

READ MORE

Court sets date for Ryanair's injunction case against Skyscanner

More on this topic

Apple CEO Tim Cook backs OECD multinational tax reform plansApple CEO Tim Cook backs OECD multinational tax reform plans

Apple CEO Tim Cook receives IDA Ireland Special Recognition Award from TaoiseachApple CEO Tim Cook receives IDA Ireland Special Recognition Award from Taoiseach

Apple’s Tim Cook to get award from TaoiseachApple’s Tim Cook to get award from Taoiseach

Apple’s Tim Cook to meet the Taoiseach in DublinApple’s Tim Cook to meet the Taoiseach in Dublin

AppleEUiPhoneMobilesUSBTOPIC: Apple

More in this Section

US to raise Huawei concerns with UK ahead of final decision on 5G networkUS to raise Huawei concerns with UK ahead of final decision on 5G network

Maybe it's time to consider ethics when buying a mobile phoneMaybe it's time to consider ethics when buying a mobile phone

Fixed-rate mortgage price war heats upFixed-rate mortgage price war heats up

UK supermarket to axe around 3,000 manager roles in major staff restructuringUK supermarket to axe around 3,000 manager roles in major staff restructuring


Lifestyle

It turns out 40 is no longer the new 30 – a new study says 47 is the age of peak unhappiness. The mid-life crisis is all too real, writes Antoinette Tyrrell.A midlife revolution: A new study says 47 is the age of peak unhappiness

Dr Irwin Gill, consultant paediatrician with special interest in neurodisability, Children’s Health Ireland (CHI) at Temple StreetWorking Life: Dr Irwin Gill, consultant paediatrician at Temple Street

THE temperature of your baking ingredients can affect the outcome.Michelle Darmody bakes espresso and pecan cake and chocolate lime mousse

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 22, 2020

  • 10
  • 15
  • 19
  • 21
  • 24
  • 37
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »