Apple to host first virtual WWDC on June 22

Apple has confirmed its first virtual developer conference will begin on June 22.

The tech giant’s annual Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) is traditionally the event where Apple showcases the latest software updates for its PC, mobile and wearable products.

The convention, now in its 31st year, will be available to watch online for free on the Apple Developer app and website.

The tech giant was one of a number of companies to previously confirm that it was cancelling the in-person aspect of its annual conference, in the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak.

“WWDC20 will be our biggest yet, bringing together our global developer community of more than 23 million in an unprecedented way for a week in June to learn about the future of Apple platforms,” Apple senior vice president of worldwide marketing, Phil Schiller said.

“We can’t wait to meet online in June with the global developer community and share with them all of the new tools we’ve been working on to help them create even more incredible apps and services.

“We look forward to sharing more details about WWDC20 with everyone as we get closer to this exciting event.”

We can’t wait to meet online in June with the global developer community and share with them all of the new tools we’ve been working on to help them create even more incredible apps and services

Apple has also announced a new competition aimed at student developers – the Swift Student Challenge.

It encourages student developers from around the world to submit an interactive scene built using Apple’s Swift coding language, which can be experienced within three minutes.

Apple said winners of the competition will receive one of the firm’s exclusive WWDC20 jackets, which are a traditional aspect of the annual conference and are worn by developers who attend the event.

“Students are an integral part of the Apple developer community, and last year WWDC saw attendance from more than 350 student developers spanning 37 different countries,” Apple’s senior vice president of software engineering, Craig Federighi said.

“As we look forward to WWDC 2020, although our gathering will be virtual this year, we want to recognise and celebrate the creative contributions of our young developers from around the world.

“We can’t wait to see this next generation of innovative thinkers turn their ideas into a reality through the Swift Student Challenge.”