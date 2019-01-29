Apple takes Group FaceTime offline after ‘eavesdropping’ glitch

Apple has taken its Group FaceTime feature offline following the discovery of a bug which reportedly allowed users to eavesdrop on others through the firm’s video calling app.

The software glitch reportedly allows a caller to hear audio – and in some cases see video – from a target device before they either pick up or reject the call.

The company’s system status website now lists FaceTime as having an ongoing issue, with a message attached confirming Group FaceTime is “temporarily unavailable”. The glitch affects devices using versions iOS 12.1 or later (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

The bug is said to affect devices using versions of iOS 12.1 or later and was first reported by the website 9to5mac, which added that calls have to be made in a particular way in order to exploit the glitch.

It appears to involve the “add person” function of the FaceTime app, confusing it into activating the call recipient’s microphone even before the call is accepted.

In some cases, 9to5mac reported video from the recipient’s device can also be sent before the call is accepted and without the call recipient’s knowledge if they press the power button while on their phone’s lock screen.

The iPhone maker had earlier said it was “aware” of the issue and planned to release a software update later this week to fix the problem.

The incident is embarrassing for the technology giant as it was discovered on Data Privacy Day in the United States, which Apple chief executive Tim Cook had tweeted about, calling for “vital privacy protections”.

We must keep fighting for the kind of world we want to live in. On this #DataPrivacyDay let us all insist on action and reform for vital privacy protections. The dangers are real and the consequences are too important.— Tim Cook (@tim_cook) January 28, 2019

Apple has also recently been highlighting its credentials as a company that protects user privacy, using a large billboard overlooking the CES technology trade show in Las Vegas last month to declare “what happens on your iPhone, stays on your iPhone”.

The incident also comes ahead of Apple releasing its latest round of financial results, with investors bracing for bad news after Mr Cook issued a warning in January over falling iPhone sales in China, which he said would impact the company’s revenue.

Disable FaceTime for now until Apple fixes https://t.co/FNbPAmZsLf— jack (@jack) January 29, 2019

In the meantime, industry figures including Twitter founder Jack Dorsey have urged users to disable the FaceTime feature as a precautionary measure until Apple fixes the issue.

- Press Association