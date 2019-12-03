News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Apple reveals most popular App Store downloads in the UK

By Press Association
Tuesday, December 03, 2019 - 07:57 AM

WhatsApp, Instagram and apps designed to help users pass their driving theory test have been named the most popular downloads from Apple’s App Store in the UK.

The technology giant said Snapchat, YouTube and Facebook Messenger were also among the most popular free downloads.

Driving Theory Test 4 in 1 Kit and Official DVSA Theory Test Kit were revealed as the top paid-for iPhone apps of 2019.

The free iPhone app list also included Facebook, Spotify, TikTok, Netflix and Google Maps in the top 10 most popular applications.

Nintendo’s Mario Kart Tour was named the most popular free iPhone game, with guessing game Heads Up! the biggest selling paid iPhone game.

While the most downloaded free iPad app of the year was named as Netflix, drawing app Procreate was the most downloaded, paid-for iPad app.

The technology giant’s App Store is visited more than half a billion times each week, Apple said, and has so far earned developers more than 120 billion dollars (£92.6 billion) in revenue.

Alongside the most downloaded apps, Apple also revealed its own editorial picks for best apps of 2019, with the technology giant labelling this year the “best ever” for its App Store.

Sky: Children Of The Light was named the iPhone game of the year, with artificial intelligence-powered Spectre Camera named iPhone app of the year.

Apple senior vice president of worldwide marketing, Phil Schiller, said: “Developers around the world inspire us all with innovative apps that have the power to influence culture and change our lives, and this year that is as true as ever.

The App Store (Niall Carson/PA)
The App Store (Niall Carson/PA)

“The 2019 App Store Best Apps and Games winners reflect our global desire for connection, creativity and fun.

“We are excited to announce such a diverse group of 2019 App Store winners, showing that great design and creativity comes from developers large and small, and from every corner of the world.

“We congratulate all the winners and thank them for making 2019 the best year yet for the App Store.”

Drawing and sketching app Flow by Moleskine was named iPad app of the year by the technology firm.

The awards also included the first-ever Apple Arcade game of the year award, which went to action game Sayonara Wild Hearts.

Arcade, Apple’s first subscription-based gaming service, launched in September and is now home to more than 100 exclusive games.

Elsewhere in its awards, Apple named puzzle game Gris as the game of the year on its Mac computers, with travel photography and video app The Explorers named the Apple TV app of the year.

