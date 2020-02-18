News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Apple fear they won't make second-quarter financial targets due to coronavirus

By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, February 18, 2020 - 08:19 AM

Apple is warning investors it won't meet its second-quarter financial targets.

It is because the coronavirus alert in China has cut production of iPhones.

All of its manufacturing facilities are outside Hubei province, the epicentre of the outbreak, and all have been reopened.

Shares slipped in Asia on Tuesday as the impact from the outbreak deepened, with news of China’s possible postponement of major events coming alongside Apple saying it would fail to meet its profit target since the virus has affected iPhone production.

But the firm says production is ramping up slowly.

- Additional reporting Press Association

