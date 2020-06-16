Apple faces dual anti-competition EU investigation

The European Commission (EC) has launched a series of investigations into Apple, suspecting it of violating EU competition rules.

The EC will assess if Apple Store restricts developers from telling iPhone and iPad users of cheaper alternatives outside the app.

It follows a complaint by streaming service Spotify last year.

A separate investigation will look at how the Apple Pay service should be used in merchant apps and websites, and also at the company's refusal to allow rivals access the payment system.

Speaking about the investigation, European Commissioner for Competition, Margrethe Vestager said: "Mobile payment solutions are rapidly gaining acceptance among users of mobile devices, facilitating payments both online and in physical stores.

"This growth is accelerated by the coronavirus crisis, with increasing online payments and contactless payments in stores.

"It appears that Apple sets the conditions on how Apple Pay should be used in merchants' apps and websites.

"It also reserves the 'tap and go' functionality of iPhones to Apple Pay. It is important that Apple's measures do not deny consumers the benefits of new payment technologies, including better choice, quality, innovation and competitive prices.

I have therefore decided to take a close look at Apple's practices regarding Apple Pay and their impact on competition.

The decision follows a preliminary investigation by the EC over concerns that Apple's terms, conditions, and other measures related to the integration of Apple Pay.

The investigation will focus on alleged restrictions of access to Apple Pay for specific products of rivals on iOS and iPadOS smart mobile devices.