Apple design boss Jonathan Ive leaves to set up new company

Friday, June 28, 2019 - 07:16 AM

The man behind the designs of the iPhone, iMac and iPad is leaving Apple.

The company said on Thursday that chief design officer Jonathan Ive is leaving after more than two decades at Apple to start his own design firm.

But he is not completely severing ties.

Apple said it will be one of Mr Ive's clients at his new firm.

The iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max in the Apple Store in London (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

The Cupertino, California, company did not give an exact date for his departure.

Mr Ive, originally from Chingford and known widely as Jony Ive, has been a fixture on Apple’s design team since the early 1990s and is known for shaping Apple’s signature rounded, stylish designs.

He will not be immediately replaced.

Two of his deputies will report directly to the company’s chief operating officer, Jeff Williams.

