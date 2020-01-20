News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Apple CEO Tim Cook receives IDA Ireland Special Recognition Award from Taoiseach

Apple CEO Tim Cook receives IDA Ireland Special Recognition Award from Taoiseach
Apple CEO Tim Cook and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar pictured in 2018
By Digital Desk staff
Monday, January 20, 2020 - 10:28 AM

Apple CEO Tim Cook described Ireland as the company's "second home" as he received IDA Ireland’s inaugural ‘Special Recognition Award’ from Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

He received the award at a ceremony that was attended by 1,000 people consisting of of invited guests drawn from IDA client companies, key stakeholders, business people as well as some Apple and IDA Ireland employees.

"Ireland has been a second home for Apple for forty years and this honor is even more special for us because it recognizes the contributions of our incredible team here who work tirelessly to serve our customers around the country, and around the world," Mr Cook said.

"I believe deeply that our most important work together is still ahead of us, and I’m grateful to the people of Ireland for their commitment to openness, to innovation and to the cooperation that will make possible the next generation of world-changing ideas.”

Mr Varadkar described how the tech giant has grown in Ireland, particularly in Cork, over the years.

“Only four years after it was founded, Apple opened a factory in Hollyhill in Cork, employing 60 people," he recalled.

Today Apple is Cork’s largest employer with 6,000 people of over 100 different nationalities and is a global operation.

Mr Cook becomes the first person to receive this honour, which will become an annual award to highlight to importance of foreign direct investment in Ireland.

CEO of IDA Ireland Martin Shanahan explained: “We are introducing this annual Special Recognition Award as we believe it is important that we celebrate the huge contribution our 1500+ FDI companies have made to Ireland."

Last November, the government was been accused of “misusing” data protection rules and of “deception” in refusing to name lawyers paid over €7m to fight the EU's illegal state aid Apple tax case against Ireland.

READ MORE

Tourism industry demands Vat cut

More on this topic

Apple’s Tim Cook to get award from TaoiseachApple’s Tim Cook to get award from Taoiseach

Apple’s Tim Cook to meet the Taoiseach in DublinApple’s Tim Cook to meet the Taoiseach in Dublin

US lawsuit claims Apple and Microsoft profit from child cobalt minersUS lawsuit claims Apple and Microsoft profit from child cobalt miners

Irish Apple reseller Compu B buys rival UK firmIrish Apple reseller Compu B buys rival UK firm

TOPIC: Apple

More in this Section

John Daly: Opportunities in drone technology ‘too big to ignore’John Daly: Opportunities in drone technology ‘too big to ignore’

AbbVie-Allergan merger will impact Irish unitsAbbVie-Allergan merger will impact Irish units

Dublin Airport celebrates 80 years with reflection and expansionDublin Airport celebrates 80 years with reflection and expansion

Netflix chief confirms interest in deal with Harry and MeghanNetflix chief confirms interest in deal with Harry and Meghan


Lifestyle

I see that a website describes the call of Canarian cory’s shearwaters as ‘waca waca’. It’s a mad, hysterical call, uttered when the parent birds arrive to feed their nestlings.Cory’s shearwaters show long-distance qualities

Is it too much to hope that an important public health matter, such as Lyme disease, will be an issue in the general election? There’s been a worrying reluctance by the authorities to face up to the extent of the disease here.Facing up to Lyme disease

A paper published in Current Biology examines the extinction of a colourful little bird which, until recently, thrived in the eastern US. With the appalling environmental catastrophe enveloping Australia, home to 56 of the world’s 370 parrot species, this account of the Carolina parakeet’s demise is timely.Trying to save the parrot is not all talk

The recent rescue of a trawler 20km north of Fanad Head in Co Donegal gave us a glimpse of the enormous seas that occasionally strike that part of the coast.Islands of Ireland: Inishbeg Island begs the question

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 18, 2020

  • 4
  • 13
  • 16
  • 23
  • 33
  • 42
  • 27

Full Lotto draw results »