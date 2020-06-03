Another 20 McDonald's drive-thru restaurants have re-opened

McDonald's is reopening another 20 drive-through restaurants in Ireland today.
Six are in Cork, while the others are in eight counties across the country.
They will only be open from 11am to 10pm as staff adjust to new safe-working practices.
McDonald's says it is working closely with gardaí and may determine that it is necessary to close Drive Thru lanes if queues cause disruption at busier sites or put employees or customers at risk.
The fast-food giant is reopening over 1,000 restaurants in Ireland and the UK this week.
The full list of restaurants re-opening today: Douglas Court Shopping Centre, Douglas Village, Co. Cork 144 Bank Place, Mallow, Co. Cork Mallow Road, Blackpool, Co. Cork Unit 1, Riverside Mall, Midleton, Co. Cork Old Fort Rd, off Main Street, Ballincollig, Co. Cork Kinsale Road, Ballyphehane, Co. Cork Headford Road Retail Park, Co. Galway Westside Shopping Centre, Co. Galway Manor West, Tralee, Co. Kerry Park Road, Killarney, Co. Kerry Moorefield, Newbridge, Co. Kildare Carton Retail Park, Maynooth, Co. Kildare Monread Road, Nass, Co. Kildare The Kyle Centre, Portlaoise Ashbourne Town Centre, Meath Carrig Roundabout, Roscrea, Co. Tipperary Junction 8, M8, Cashel, Co. Tipperary Old Church Street, Tullamore Cork Road, Co. Waterford Sayer Lane Roundabout, Dungarvan, Co. Waterford