Another 20 McDonald's drive-thru restaurants have re-opened

By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, June 03, 2020 - 11:12 AM

McDonald's is reopening another 20 drive-through restaurants in Ireland today.

Six are in Cork, while the others are in eight counties across the country.

They will only be open from 11am to 10pm as staff adjust to new safe-working practices.

McDonald's says it is working closely with gardaí and may determine that it is necessary to close Drive Thru lanes if queues cause disruption at busier sites or put employees or customers at risk.

The fast-food giant is reopening over 1,000 restaurants in Ireland and the UK this week.

The full list of restaurants re-opening today:

  • Douglas Court Shopping Centre, Douglas Village, Co. Cork

  • 144 Bank Place, Mallow, Co. Cork

  • Mallow Road, Blackpool, Co. Cork

  • Unit 1, Riverside Mall, Midleton, Co. Cork

  • Old Fort Rd, off Main Street, Ballincollig, Co. Cork

  • Kinsale Road, Ballyphehane, Co. Cork

  • Headford Road Retail Park, Co. Galway

  • Westside Shopping Centre, Co. Galway

  • Manor West, Tralee, Co. Kerry

  • Park Road, Killarney, Co. Kerry

  • Moorefield, Newbridge, Co. Kildare

  • Carton Retail Park, Maynooth, Co. Kildare

  • Monread Road, Nass, Co. Kildare

  • The Kyle Centre, Portlaoise

  • Ashbourne Town Centre, Meath

  • Carrig Roundabout, Roscrea, Co. Tipperary

  • Junction 8, M8, Cashel, Co. Tipperary

  • Old Church Street, Tullamore

  • Cork Road, Co. Waterford

  • Sayer Lane Roundabout, Dungarvan, Co. Waterford

