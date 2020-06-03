Another 20 McDonald's drive-thru restaurants have re-opened

McDonald's is reopening another 20 drive-through restaurants in Ireland today.

Six are in Cork, while the others are in eight counties across the country.

They will only be open from 11am to 10pm as staff adjust to new safe-working practices.

McDonald's says it is working closely with gardaí and may determine that it is necessary to close Drive Thru lanes if queues cause disruption at busier sites or put employees or customers at risk.

The fast-food giant is reopening over 1,000 restaurants in Ireland and the UK this week.

The full list of restaurants re-opening today:

Douglas Court Shopping Centre, Douglas Village, Co. Cork

144 Bank Place, Mallow, Co. Cork

Mallow Road, Blackpool, Co. Cork

Unit 1, Riverside Mall, Midleton, Co. Cork

Old Fort Rd, off Main Street, Ballincollig, Co. Cork

Kinsale Road, Ballyphehane, Co. Cork

Headford Road Retail Park, Co. Galway

Westside Shopping Centre, Co. Galway

Manor West, Tralee, Co. Kerry

Park Road, Killarney, Co. Kerry

Moorefield, Newbridge, Co. Kildare

Carton Retail Park, Maynooth, Co. Kildare

Monread Road, Nass, Co. Kildare

The Kyle Centre, Portlaoise

Ashbourne Town Centre, Meath

Carrig Roundabout, Roscrea, Co. Tipperary

Junction 8, M8, Cashel, Co. Tipperary

Old Church Street, Tullamore

Cork Road, Co. Waterford