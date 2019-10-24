News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Animal Health Ireland unveils new managers

By Joe Dermody
Thursday, October 24, 2019 - 12:00 PM

Animal Health Ireland has appointed Lawrence Gavey as its new Johne’s disease programme manager, and Dr Carla Correia Gomes as the new Pig HealthCheck programme manager. Both have recently taken up their new positions with AHI.

Dr Carla Gomes graduated as a veterinary practitioner from the University of Porto, Portugal in 2002. She worked for several years in small animal practice while studying for her MSc in Veterinary Public Health in Lisbon Technical University, focusing on Johne’s disease in dairy cattle.

She lectured in epidemiology and public health for some years in the University of Porto and completed a PhD in Salmonella in pigs, specialising on risk characterisation and modelling of disease transmission within a herd. In 2012 Carla moved to Scotland and worked for the Epidemiology Research Unit (ERU) in the Scotland’s Rural College for seven years.

Lawrence Gavey graduated from University of Queensland in 1989 and has a degree in veterinary science. Over the last 30 years, he has worked as a veterinary practitioner in equine, mixed practice and government. More specifically over the past 20 years, Lawrence has participated in, or led, government programmes to manage established diseases of livestock and animal welfare in Australian state government veterinary services.

