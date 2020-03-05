News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Andrew Bailey approved as new Bank of England governor by UK MPs

Andrew Bailey approved as new Bank of England governor by UK MPs
By Press Association
Thursday, March 05, 2020 - 06:50 PM

Incoming governor of the Bank of England, Andrew Bailey, has been unanimously approved  for the role by British MPs on the UK Treasury Select Committee.

But members warned they would be keeping a “close eye” on the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), which Mr Bailey previously ran, following a series of scandals.

In a short report, the committee said the issues “include a number of serious concerns about the culture and operations of the Financial Conduct Authority and the industry that it regulates”.

Andrew Bailey starts as the new Governor on March 16 (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Andrew Bailey starts as the new Governor on March 16 (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Mr Bailey gave evidence to the group on Wednesday, where he set out his priorities and reflected on the problems at the FCA.

He said of his time at the agency: “I’m proud of what we’ve achieved, I’m not proud of some of the things that happened during my time. We’re not going to hide anything in terms of what’s going on.

“The FCA is a very different organisation. There is more to be done but there will always be more to be done in an organisation like the FCA.”

But UK MPs said they expect to hear more from Mr Bailey and will publish his responses. A further hearing to question the incoming chief executive of the FCA is also planned, the committee added.

Chair of the Treasury Committee, Mel Stride MP, said: “The Treasury Committee has approved Andrew Bailey’s appointment, but it has also raised a number of serious concerns regarding the performance of the FCA both before and during his time as its CEO.

“Many of these concerns – specifically around culture, transparency and insufficient speed of action – will remain a key focus for the committee.

“The Committee is clear that it has an important role in improving the performance of the FCA.

“We will be holding a rigorous pre-appointment hearing with the new CEO to consider further the issues raised in yesterday’s session.”

Mr Bailey was in charge of the FCA during scandals including the collapse of mini-bond provider London Capital & Finance – a matter that is now with the police; the failure of peer-to-peer lenders Lendy and FundingSecure; and Neil Woodford’s investment fund’s demise.

The new governor, who starts on March 16, has defended his position by pointing out that during his four years at the watchdog, he has widened out the scope of the regulator’s remit instead of focusing primarily on the largest financial firms.

READ MORE

Airlines showing 'strong interest' in Flybe's 14 routes from Belfast

More on this topic

Former UK PM Gordon Brown backs Sir Keir Starmer’s Labour leadership bidFormer UK PM Gordon Brown backs Sir Keir Starmer’s Labour leadership bid

UK Prime Minister Johnson keeps his grip as he shakes hands with visiting Maltese presidentUK Prime Minister Johnson keeps his grip as he shakes hands with visiting Maltese president

Police investigating hot chocolate attack on reporter release CCTV of ‘suspect’Police investigating hot chocolate attack on reporter release CCTV of ‘suspect’

Frederick Barclay confirms £1bn approaches to sell the London Ritz hotelFrederick Barclay confirms £1bn approaches to sell the London Ritz hotel

Andrew BaileyFinancial Conduct AuthorityMel StrideTreasury Select CommitteeTOPIC: UK

More in this Section

Domino's pizza aiming to boost in-store food collectionDomino's pizza aiming to boost in-store food collection

Aviva blames the motor insurance levy for a fall in profitsAviva blames the motor insurance levy for a fall in profits

Global emergency services conference in Mayo postponed due to coronavirus Global emergency services conference in Mayo postponed due to coronavirus

New hand sanitiser launched in response to coronavirus demandNew hand sanitiser launched in response to coronavirus demand


Lifestyle

The return of Genesis, a feast of French film, and Beckett at the Everyman: arts/ents editor Des O'Driscoll has the lowdownScene and Heard: returning legends and noisy talkies

One of The Menu’s great comrades, the wonderful Waterford chef-turned-teacher Michael Quinn, is taking his charges, final-year BA (Hons) culinary arts students in Waterford Institute of Technology.The Menu: Culinary revolution as students take over

From running venues to managing festivals, numerous women are front and centre in the cultural life of the Rebel county. Ellie O’Byrne spoke to some them about progress and challengesThe first ladies of Cork arts

Clare Kennedy, advanced midwife practitioner, HSEWorking Life: 'Depending on the day, I will be in the antenatal clinics, postnatal visits or labour ward'

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, March 4, 2020

  • 1
  • 7
  • 10
  • 12
  • 24
  • 34
  • 45

Full Lotto draw results »