An Post to deliver furniture and fridges

By Alan Healy
Tuesday, December 03, 2019 - 08:28 PM

An Post is to begin the delivery of bulky goods to houses including furniture and fridges next year as it looks to further expand its delivery services.

The national postal operator has begun a tender process seeking contractors to provide two-person delivery service of large-to-oversized items including furniture and white goods. The expansion follows a busy period for deliveries in 2019 where An Post said it had experienced “unprecedented growth in its parcel volumes.”

Following this, a review was undertaken to managing the issue of An Post handling large parcel deliveries.

In 2018, the revenue for An Post Group was €897m with an overall profit of €41.2m.

While An Post saw a decline in the sending of letters last year, this was offset by a 40% rise in parcel sales.

The company serves more than 2.2 million addresses daily and over 1.7 million customers each week through its national network of 945 retail post offices. A 2015 survey from Comreg found the packets and parcels market was worth up to €520m, and the average small business was spending €11,000 a year sending items by post and courier.

