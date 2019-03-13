An Post launch new branding after strong 2018

An Post has revealed its new logo and two new sub-brands on the back of what they have described as "a very strong financial performance in 2018".

The company reported revenue growth of 7% to €897m as global decline in letters was offset by a 40% volume growth in parcels.

They also said that the combination of increased revenue and "tight cost control" saw operating profit go up from €8m in 2017 to €40m in 2018.

Debbie Byrne, Managing Director of An Post Retail unveiled the new brand at the GPO in Dublin which is being rolled out across the Post Office network, the An Post fleet and anpost.com.

Two sub-brands were announced:

- An Post Money which brings together an expanded suite of financial services including credit cards, personal loans, current account (debit card) and multi-currency FX card; delivered across the Post Office network and digitally through anpost.com

- An Post Commerce a new business-to-business brand providing expert e-commerce, mails and mail media solutions for domestic and international businesses

Ms Byrne said: “Refreshing this iconic Irish brand is another important step in the transformation of An Post, becoming more relevant and accessible for customers in the digital and physical world. Post Offices are changing to become modern, sustainable retail outlets while retaining the unique human touch.

"An Post Money brings together all our new and enhanced financial services, providing choice for the market whether online or in-store.”