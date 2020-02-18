News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

An Bord Pleanála deals blow in 'fast track' planning cases

An Bord Pleanála deals blow in 'fast track' planning cases
By Gordon Deegan
Tuesday, February 18, 2020 - 06:56 PM

Developers seeking 'fast track' planning permissions from An Bord Pleanála have suffered a triple blow.

The appeals board has refused planning permission to 961 residential units across three large scale planning applications in Dublin and Meath.

In one ruling the appeals board has refused planning permission to Shannon Homes Drogheda Ltd for the construction of 357 units made up of 169 houses, 136 apartments and 52 duplex apartments at Colp West, Drogheda, Co Meath.

An Bord Pleanála said the proposal would contravene a development objective of conserving a protected European site, the Boyne Estuary Special Protection Area.

The appeals board also refused planning permission to Dwyer Nolan Develpments Ltd for 359 dwellings in the townland of Regles, Lusk, Co Dublin. Planning was refused due to the road lay-out, dominance of surface car-parking and lack of high quality public open spaces planned.

Steeleworks Property Developments Ltd was also refused planning for 245 build to rent apartments at Fourth Avenue, Cookstown industrial estate at Tallaght, as the proposal is premature due to the absence of a planning framework for the area and that it would prejudice the regeneration of adjoining lands.

READ MORE

Lionel Laurent: EU just doesn’t like Facebook’s business case

More on this topic

A house so colourful in Cork there's a waiting list just to view itA house so colourful in Cork there's a waiting list just to view it

Gandy's Pad: more than a cottageGandy's Pad: more than a cottage

Saying goodbye to the family homeSaying goodbye to the family home

House where Emma Mhic Mhathúna met President Higgins is on the marketHouse where Emma Mhic Mhathúna met President Higgins is on the market

TOPIC: Property

More in this Section

Coronavirus: Global oil demand to fall first time in a decadeCoronavirus: Global oil demand to fall first time in a decade

Four Star Pizza raises dough for UK expansionFour Star Pizza raises dough for UK expansion

Five Guys records €1.1m lossesFive Guys records €1.1m losses

More weedkiller lawsuits but this time it’s not RoundupMore weedkiller lawsuits but this time it’s not Roundup


Lifestyle

Katie Wright recaps all the top stories from the UK’s fashion capital.London Fashion Week: Everything you might have missed from the autumn/winter shows

I might have just stumbled on the key to child discipline — a calendar, an aquarium and a big lie.Learner Dad: 'We’re big into Cancel Discipline in our place'

The 31st Cork French Film Festival's opening night film Proxima was the French film nominee for Best Foreign Language Film Oscar.Full spectacle of French film at Cork French Film Festival

Tinfoil hats were the headwear of choice at Keith Barry's enjoyable show, writes Esther N McCarthyREVIEW: Keith Barry at the Everyman in Cork

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, February 15, 2020

  • 1
  • 2
  • 8
  • 33
  • 38
  • 41
  • 20

Full Lotto draw results »