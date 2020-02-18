An Bord Pleanála deals blow in 'fast track' planning cases

Developers seeking 'fast track' planning permissions from An Bord Pleanála have suffered a triple blow.

The appeals board has refused planning permission to 961 residential units across three large scale planning applications in Dublin and Meath.

In one ruling the appeals board has refused planning permission to Shannon Homes Drogheda Ltd for the construction of 357 units made up of 169 houses, 136 apartments and 52 duplex apartments at Colp West, Drogheda, Co Meath.

An Bord Pleanála said the proposal would contravene a development objective of conserving a protected European site, the Boyne Estuary Special Protection Area.

The appeals board also refused planning permission to Dwyer Nolan Develpments Ltd for 359 dwellings in the townland of Regles, Lusk, Co Dublin. Planning was refused due to the road lay-out, dominance of surface car-parking and lack of high quality public open spaces planned.

Steeleworks Property Developments Ltd was also refused planning for 245 build to rent apartments at Fourth Avenue, Cookstown industrial estate at Tallaght, as the proposal is premature due to the absence of a planning framework for the area and that it would prejudice the regeneration of adjoining lands.