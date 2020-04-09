News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

AMX boosts services in Ireland and UK

AMX boosts services in Ireland and UK
Edel Coughlan and Nicola Gerety have new roles with institutional investment platform Asset Management Exchange (AMX).
By Joe Dermody
Thursday, April 09, 2020 - 04:29 PM

Institutional investment platform Asset Management Exchange (AMX) has boosted its services in Cork, Dublin and London with the key appointments of Edel Coughlan and Nicola Gerety to the business.

Established by Willis Towers Watson in 2017, the AMX is a trading platform that brings together investors and asset managers.

Eoin Motherway, Ireland country head of AMX, said: “I am delighted to welcome both Edel Coughlan and Nicola Gerety to the AMX team. Nicola’s appointment further strengthens our Business Development team.

“Edel, joining our global Legal team, is a further addition to the multiple disciplines in our Cork office which first opened in 2016 and now employs almost 40 people.”

Edel Coughlan joins from Penhurst Legal Consultants Limited and will be based in AMX’s Cork

office. Her focus will be advising on the establishment, maintenance and governance of investment funds under the AIFMD and UCITS regimes.

As a senior investment funds lawyer, Edel has gained a wealth of experience at BNYM, AQR, Fidelity and Dillon Eustace. Edel is a member of the Law Societies of Ireland, England and Wales.

Nicola Gerety joins the business development team and will be responsible for leading and developing management company offering and business development in Ireland. She will split her time between Dublin and London.

Nicola has gained significant experience in offshore funds at JP Morgan and Wellington Management International with a focus on business development and client relationship management of Irish pension funds at AllianceBernstein.

More on this topic

Waterford IT scientists use cancer patients' smartphones for early diagnosis of depressionWaterford IT scientists use cancer patients' smartphones for early diagnosis of depression

Lero aims to build on its global fundingLero aims to build on its global funding

Business confidence in Cork plummets as Covid-19 overtakes BrexitBusiness confidence in Cork plummets as Covid-19 overtakes Brexit

Business winners and losers: Bord Gáis owner braced for UK customers not paying their energy billsBusiness winners and losers: Bord Gáis owner braced for UK customers not paying their energy bills

TOPIC: Business in Ireland

More in this Section

Eventbrite is to lay off almost half of its entire workforce leading to fears for its Irish operationsEventbrite is to lay off almost half of its entire workforce leading to fears for its Irish operations

Guinness and Smirnoff owner Diageo warns pub shutdown badly hitting salesGuinness and Smirnoff owner Diageo warns pub shutdown badly hitting sales

UK economy slumped in February before pandemic impactUK economy slumped in February before pandemic impact

IBEC believes Govt's financial supports will need to be 'increased quite significantly'IBEC believes Govt's financial supports will need to be 'increased quite significantly'


Lifestyle

From sweet expectation to bitter defeat.The 7 emotional stages of beginner baking

Fleabag, Love/Hate and a poignant new documentary series are among the options available, writes Des O'Driscoll.What to stream on Netflix, the RTÉ Player and other services

A travel show in Turkey and a look a the science of Coronavirus are among today's top picks.Thursday's TV highlights: Travelling in Turkey and the science of Coronavirus among today's top picks

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, April 8, 2020

  • 10
  • 13
  • 24
  • 32
  • 33
  • 42
  • 5

Full Lotto draw results »