AMX boosts services in Ireland and UK

Institutional investment platform Asset Management Exchange (AMX) has boosted its services in Cork, Dublin and London with the key appointments of Edel Coughlan and Nicola Gerety to the business.

Established by Willis Towers Watson in 2017, the AMX is a trading platform that brings together investors and asset managers.

Eoin Motherway, Ireland country head of AMX, said: “I am delighted to welcome both Edel Coughlan and Nicola Gerety to the AMX team. Nicola’s appointment further strengthens our Business Development team.

“Edel, joining our global Legal team, is a further addition to the multiple disciplines in our Cork office which first opened in 2016 and now employs almost 40 people.”

Edel Coughlan joins from Penhurst Legal Consultants Limited and will be based in AMX’s Cork

office. Her focus will be advising on the establishment, maintenance and governance of investment funds under the AIFMD and UCITS regimes.

As a senior investment funds lawyer, Edel has gained a wealth of experience at BNYM, AQR, Fidelity and Dillon Eustace. Edel is a member of the Law Societies of Ireland, England and Wales.

Nicola Gerety joins the business development team and will be responsible for leading and developing management company offering and business development in Ireland. She will split her time between Dublin and London.

Nicola has gained significant experience in offshore funds at JP Morgan and Wellington Management International with a focus on business development and client relationship management of Irish pension funds at AllianceBernstein.