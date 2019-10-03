American Chamber of Commerce upbeat on future for Irish economy after Brexit

Irish businesses must highlight their competitiveness and their ability to attract top talent, says American Chamber president Mark Gantly.

Mr Gantly, who is also senior R&D director for Hewlett Packard Enterprise, told Munster business leaders at Am Cham’s recent Southern Conference in UCC that Ireland must work to maintain its status as a ‘go-to’ destination for FDI after Brexit.

He urged the Government to push forward with investment in infrastructure including housing, roads and broadband.

He highlighted the need to upgrade roads and the provision of rural broadband are of huge importance for the southern region.

Mr Gantly said: “Ireland must present a confident message to the world that it is open for business. This is particularly true in the context of Brexit and the anticipated global economic slowdown.”

Am Cham focused on innovation, collaboration and opportunities for FDI in Munster. It highlighted Cork as a centre of excellence for biopharma, medtech, and more recently, cyber security.