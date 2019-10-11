News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
business

American buyers stockpile Parmesan ahead of higher tariffs on cheese imports

By Press Association
Friday, October 11, 2019 - 05:56 PM

US consumers have been stocking up on Italian Parmesan cheese ahead of an increase in tariffs to take effect next week.

Italian agricultural lobby group Coldiretti said sales of both Parmigiano Reggiano and Grana Padano, aged cheeses defined by their territory of origin, have skyrocketed by 220% since the higher tariffs were announced one week ago.

Parmigiano Reggiano cheese wheels are created in Noceto, near Parma (Antonio Calanni/AP)
The new tariffs – up from $2.15 a kilogram to around $6 – take effect on October 18.

Nicola Bertinelli, president of the Parmigiano Reggiano cheese consortium, says the tariffs threaten the economic health of 330 small producers in the area around Parma.

