Amazon workers on strike in Germany a week before Christmas

Workers at two Amazon distribution centres in Germany have gone on strike as part of a push for improved work conditions, leading to fears that Christmas orders may not arrive in time.

The German news agency dpa reported that workers in Leipzig in eastern Germany and Werne in western Germany went on strike early on Monday. Workers in Leipzig and Werne are involved in the dispute (AP)

The ver.di union representing the workers said Amazon employees receive lower wages than others in retail and mail-order jobs in Germany.

Amazon has said in the past that its employees earn relatively high wages for the industry.

- Press Association