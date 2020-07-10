News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

AM O’Sullivan PR takes top communications award

AM O’Sullivan PR takes top communications award
Ann-Marie O’Sullivan, chief executive of AM O’Sullivan PR Ltd, winner of the inaugural PR Agency of the Year prize.
By Joe Dermody
Friday, July 10, 2020 - 08:53 AM

Communications agency AM O’Sullivan PR Ltd has won the inaugural PR Agency of the Year prize, selected by the Awards for Excellence in Public Relations.

Cork-based AM O’Sullivan is the only non-Dublin based member of PRCA Ireland, the trade association for Irish public relations agencies. AMOS PR Ltd also became a partner in the global communications platform IPREX in 2019.

Ann-Marie O’Sullivan, chief executive of AMOS PR, said: “When I founded the company it was with the belief that we could provide best-in-class strategic communications support to indigenous and multi-national organisations from our HQ in Cork. To be recognised unanimously by the judging panel for achieving this goal is very satisfying.

“We would be nothing without our clients and partners, and I want to thank them for their continuing support. I also want to pay particular tribute to the AM O’Sullivan PR team who always go above and beyond to deliver for our clients.”

AMOS PR accepted the PRCA Agency of the Year Award (1-10 employees) at PRCA’s recent awards event, held online for the first time due to Covid-19 restrictions, with an audience of over 320 people tuning in.

The criteria for the award assessed the work that AM O’Sullivan PR has done over the past year and focused on evaluating the growth of the business, PR campaigns carried out for clients and the agency’s dedication to education and improvement.

The PRCA’s judging panel was unanimous in selecting AM O’Sullivan PR as the winning agency.

In presenting the award, the judges noted: “The company stood out because of its national reach and local presence in successfully representing global brands. All [shortlisted] agencies are punching above their weight and delivering impressive work for international and local clients.”

More on this topic

Business MoversBusiness Movers

GRAPEVINE: Analyst warns sluggish Irish R&D investment levels risk stalling recoveryGRAPEVINE: Analyst warns sluggish Irish R&D investment levels risk stalling recovery

Dealz eyes seven more stores as discount retailer prepares to open in Clonakilty Dealz eyes seven more stores as discount retailer prepares to open in Clonakilty

Business MoversBusiness Movers


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

TOPIC: Business in Ireland

More in this Section

Govt will come down on banks profiting from pandemic 'like a ton of bricks'Govt will come down on banks profiting from pandemic 'like a ton of bricks'

Wholesale energy prices rise 14% in June as Covid-19 restrictions easeWholesale energy prices rise 14% in June as Covid-19 restrictions ease

Boots to cut more than 4,000 jobs in UK after Covid-19 hammers salesBoots to cut more than 4,000 jobs in UK after Covid-19 hammers sales

1,300 jobs at risk as John Lewis permanently shuts eight stores in Britain1,300 jobs at risk as John Lewis permanently shuts eight stores in Britain


Lifestyle

Is there a natural treatment I could use instead of steroids and antibiotic drops for dry eye?Natural health: I suffer from chronic dry eye

Denise O’Donoghue checks in with several expats affected by the cancellation of shows in BritainIrish actors on the crisis the West End theatre industry faces

This month marks four decades since the release of the classic record that would also be Ian Curtis’s final album with Joy Division. Ed Power chats to a number of Cork music fans about what it meant to themJoy Division: Forty years on from 'Closer'

Last week, I shared my lockdown experience. I asked for a more uniform approach, should there be another lockdown. I explained that I worked mornings. Maybe I should have been more specific: working 8am to 1pm without a break, I gave feedback and covered the curriculum, using our school’s online platform. In the afternoons, I looked after my three kids (all under ten) while my husband worked. It was a challenging time for everyone and the uncertainty around what I should have been doing as a teacher made it harder.Diary of an Irish teacher: I want to get back to work. But I would like to do it safely

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, July 8, 2020

  • 10
  • 15
  • 22
  • 24
  • 32
  • 42
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »