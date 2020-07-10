AM O’Sullivan PR takes top communications award

Communications agency AM O’Sullivan PR Ltd has won the inaugural PR Agency of the Year prize, selected by the Awards for Excellence in Public Relations.

Cork-based AM O’Sullivan is the only non-Dublin based member of PRCA Ireland, the trade association for Irish public relations agencies. AMOS PR Ltd also became a partner in the global communications platform IPREX in 2019.

Ann-Marie O’Sullivan, chief executive of AMOS PR, said: “When I founded the company it was with the belief that we could provide best-in-class strategic communications support to indigenous and multi-national organisations from our HQ in Cork. To be recognised unanimously by the judging panel for achieving this goal is very satisfying.

“We would be nothing without our clients and partners, and I want to thank them for their continuing support. I also want to pay particular tribute to the AM O’Sullivan PR team who always go above and beyond to deliver for our clients.”

AMOS PR accepted the PRCA Agency of the Year Award (1-10 employees) at PRCA’s recent awards event, held online for the first time due to Covid-19 restrictions, with an audience of over 320 people tuning in.

The criteria for the award assessed the work that AM O’Sullivan PR has done over the past year and focused on evaluating the growth of the business, PR campaigns carried out for clients and the agency’s dedication to education and improvement.

The PRCA’s judging panel was unanimous in selecting AM O’Sullivan PR as the winning agency.

In presenting the award, the judges noted: “The company stood out because of its national reach and local presence in successfully representing global brands. All [shortlisted] agencies are punching above their weight and delivering impressive work for international and local clients.”