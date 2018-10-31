Alleged fraud claim by insurer settled with Galway leisure centre

Ann O'Loughlin

An insurance company has settled its action against the operator of a Co Galway leisure centre and a loss assessment firm over an alleged fraudulent invoice used to claim money greatly in excess of the damages caused to the premises almost ten years ago.

FBD Insurance Plc had brought proceedings against Claregalway Leisure Centre Ltd, which is a community organisation that runs a leisure centre in Claregalway.

Claregalway Leisure Centre had the loss adjustor Frank McNabb Insurances Public Loss Assessors Ltd, which it claimed it used to deal with the various aspects of the claim, joined as a co-defendant.

Both defendants denied the claims.

The claims arose after the Co Galway-based centre's roof and its interior was damaged following a storm on January 17, 2009.

FBD, which insured the premises, claimed an invoice from a flooring company contracted to carry out repairs to the centre was allegedly fraudulently altered to claim monies "greatly in excess of the true amount due."

FBD, represented by Marcus F Daly SC sought the return of an interim payment of €32,800 by the insurer to cover the costs of the repairs to the centre, plus a loss adjusters fee of €6,000 and other expenses from the defendants.

As the invoice was fraudulent the defendants were not entitled to retain any monies paid out to them, and the payment out should be returned to FBD, counsel said.

Claregalway Leisure Centre denied the allegations, and in a counterclaim sought the payment out of monies it said it was entitled to under its policy of insurance it had obtained with FBD.

It claimed it cost approximately €118,000 to repair the damage caused by the storm.

READ MORE: Hundreds of repossession cases could be affected by appeal court ruling

It claimed under its policy of insurance it was entitled to €82,000 from the insurer, of which €32,800 was paid.

However, the insurer, because of the alleged fraud refused to pay out the balance of what the Leisure Centre claimed it was owed.

As well as seeking an order for judgment of more €49,200 against FBD the centre sought exemplary and punitive damages from FBD due to the insurer's conduct in the handling of the claim.

The centre, represented by John Jordan SC, also said that it had relied on the expertise of a third party, Frank McNabb Insurances Public Loss Assessors Ltd, to negotiate with the insurers and with the suppliers whose invoices were allegedly doctored to inflate the price contained.

It previously obtained an order from the court joining Frank McNabb Insurances Public Loss Assessors Ltd as a co-defendant in the proceedings and also seeking a full indemnity.

That company with an address at Main Street, Clarinbridge, Co Galway also denied all claims of fraud made against it, or that it had retained any monies paid out by FBD.

The case opened before Mr Justice Michael McGrath, but was adjourned to allow the parties to attempt to resolve matters.

When the case resumed before the Judge this afternoon Mr Daly for FBD said the case had been settled and could be struck out.