News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Allcare pharmacy owner Uniphar eyes German, French deals

Allcare pharmacy owner Uniphar eyes German, French deals
By Geoff Percival
Tuesday, February 04, 2020 - 03:17 PM

Uniphar, the owner of the Allcare and Life pharmacy chains, is eyeing acquisitions in France, Germany, and other parts of mainland Europe as it looks to further expand its presence across the continent.

The pharmacy and healthcare services group is actively looking to grow its key commercial and clinical division — which links pharmaceutical product manufacturers with their customers — internationally.

Late last year it expanded the business into the Baltic region with the purchase of medtech service provider EPS, which is active across Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland, and Iceland.

Uniphar’s medium-term plans include growing the commercial and clinical division through acquisition across France, Germany, Poland, Austria and Switzerland. Uniphar already has a presence in the Benelux region.

In recent years, Uniphar has boosted its wholesale, distribution and supply divisions through the purchase of Sisk Healthcare and Cahill May Roberts in Ireland.

It boosted its domestic business further last year with the purchase of Irish medtech service provider M3 Medical.

Since raising €135m through an IPO last summer, Uniphar has also bought UK drug distributor Durbin.

In a full-year trading update, ahead of the publication of its 2019 annual results at the end of March, Uniphar said it saw profit growth across all divisions last year and is targeting mid-single digit organic gross profit growth for 2020.

“Our trading update...positions us to deliver our plan for 2020, consistent with our medium term outlook. We are delivering on our committed strategy in our growth divisions,” said group CEO Ger Rabbette.

READ MORE

Virus: From Carlsberg, Apple to McDonald’s, corporates count the cost

More on this topic

MedModus plans to cut through hospital waiting listsMedModus plans to cut through hospital waiting lists

John Daly: Construction industry calls out for more workersJohn Daly: Construction industry calls out for more workers

Centra plans to open 20 new stores as sales increaseCentra plans to open 20 new stores as sales increase

Coll-8 and Spar-owner BWG to roll out parcels service at 1,100 storesColl-8 and Spar-owner BWG to roll out parcels service at 1,100 stores

UnipharAllcare and Life PharmacyTOPIC: Business in Ireland

More in this Section

Repak and Panda raise €20k for Focus Ireland in plastic recycling initiativeRepak and Panda raise €20k for Focus Ireland in plastic recycling initiative

Ikea to close large store for first time since arriving in UKIkea to close large store for first time since arriving in UK

January unemployment rate of 4.8% up from December 2019 - CSOJanuary unemployment rate of 4.8% up from December 2019 - CSO

Aldi cuts non-recyclable polystyrene packaging from pizza rangeAldi cuts non-recyclable polystyrene packaging from pizza range


Lifestyle

Don a cape rather than your anorak as Peter Dowdall explains why gardeners have superhero statusPeter Dowdall: Gardens can save the planet

Why there’s nothing wrong with lifting weight to lose it.Is cardio the best way to lose weight? Personal trainers bust the myth

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, February 01, 2020

  • 3
  • 10
  • 12
  • 23
  • 29
  • 45
  • 1

Full Lotto draw results »