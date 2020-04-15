All-Ireland online platform aims to boost business collaboration in Covid-19 crisis

Companies aiming to help healthcare responses to the Covid-19 crisis can now collaborate by way of a new online platform.

Spearheaded by InterTradeIreland and TechIreland, the all-Ireland platform allows businesses to see quickly potential partners to combat supply chain and manufacturing challenges caused by the pandemic.

Presented as an interactive map, it will initially focus on healthcare innovation supports – but will soon expand to include broader economic and societal responses to coronavirus. It will also contain links to public tenders.

Already more than 100 businesses and supports are featured on the map. It highlights more than 10 key categories including PPE, contact tracing, ventilators, among others.

Aidan Gough at IntertradeIreland said the platform will give firms "a one-stop-shop for buyers and sellers".

"It gives firms involved in developing healthcare responses the ability, at a glance, to find other companies they can work with in terms of securing expertise or supply chain input,” he said.

There are 10 groups developing contact tracing apps, eight companies involved in infection control, 20 firms and groups producing personal protective equipment and more than 23 other financial and wider supports.

TechIreland chief executive John O’Dea, said: “One of the positive responses which will help see us through this crisis will be the solutions that come from products and innovations that are being developed by the business community."