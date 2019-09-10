News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Alibaba founder Jack Ma steps down as chairman of Chinese e-commerce giant

Alibaba founder Jack Ma steps down as chairman of Chinese e-commerce giant
By Press Association
Tuesday, September 10, 2019 - 08:56 AM

Alibaba Group founder Jack Ma, who helped launch China’s online retailing boom, has stepped down as chairman of the world’s biggest e-commerce company.

The move comes at a time when its fast-changing industry faces uncertainty amid a US-Chinese tariff war.

Mr Ma, one of China’s wealthiest and best-known entrepreneurs, gave up his post on his 55th birthday as part of a succession announced a year ago.

He will stay on as a member of the Alibaba Partnership, a 36-member group with the right to nominate a majority of the company’s board of directors.

Mr Ma, a former English teacher, founded Alibaba in 1999 to connect Chinese exporters to American retailers.

The company has shifted focus to serving China’s growing consumer market and expanded into online banking, entertainment and cloud computing.

Domestic businesses accounted for 66% of its $16.7bn in revenue in the quarter ending in June.

Chinese retailing faces uncertainty amid a tariff war that has raised the cost of US imports.

Growth in online sales decelerated to 17.8% in the first half of 2019 amid slowing Chinese economic growth, down from 2018’s full-year rate of 23.9%.

Alibaba says its revenue rose 42% over a year earlier in the quarter ending in June to $16.7bn and profit rose 145% to $3.1bn.

Still, that was off slightly from 2018’s full-year revenue growth of 51%.

The total amount of goods sold across Alibaba’s e-commerce platforms rose 25% last year to $853bn. By comparison, the biggest US e-commerce company, Amazon.com, reported total sales of $277bn.

Alibaba’s deputy chairman, Joe Tsai, told reporters in May the company is “on the right side” of issues in US-Chinese trade talks.

Mr Tsai said Alibaba stands to benefit from Beijing’s promise to increase imports and a growing consumer market.

Alibaba is one of a group of companies including Tencent Holding, a games and social media giant, search engine Baidu.com and e-commerce rival JD.com that have revolutionised shopping, entertainment and consumer services in China.

Alibaba was founded at a time when few Chinese were online. As internet use spread, the company expanded into consumer-focused retailing and services. Few Chinese used credit cards, so Alibaba created the Alipay online payments system.

Mr Ma, known in Chinese as Ma Yun, appears regularly on television. At an annual Alibaba employee festival in Hanzhou, he has sung pop songs in costumes that have included blond wigs and leather jackets.

He pokes fun at his own appearance, saying his oversize head and angular features make him look like the alien in director Steven Spielberg’s movie E.T. The Extraterrestrial.

- Press Association

READ MORE

BA strike heads into second day

More in this Section

US states target Google in new monopoly probeUS states target Google in new monopoly probe

Donohoe against extending sports tax relief to GAA playersDonohoe against extending sports tax relief to GAA players

EasyJet seen as takeover target in shrinking European airline marketEasyJet seen as takeover target in shrinking European airline market

'Who wants to go into business?' - 60% of pre-teens want to be entrepreneurs, says survey'Who wants to go into business?' - 60% of pre-teens want to be entrepreneurs, says survey


Lifestyle

They celebrated their love of the GAA and their two counties of origin when Grace O’Brien and Robert Faherty exchanged wedding vows.Wedding of the Week: Rival GAA lovers make perfect team

Declan Twomey has Down syndrome, autism, and cystic fibrosis. The 11-year-old Lucan boy also has moderate to severe intellectual disability.Welcome support: Respite care offers lifeline to families

Jack & Jill help normalise family life for those caring for children with serious health issues, says Helen O’Callaghan.Jack & Jill: Angels in your darkest hour

I have started seeing a new man. But we were chatting about our sexual history and I am so turned off by the fact that he has slept with 100 women. What should I do?Sex File: He’s slept with 100 women

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 07, 2019

  • 8
  • 11
  • 12
  • 25
  • 34
  • 39
  • 42

Full Lotto draw results »