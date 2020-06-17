News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Alexa in your car: Amazon Echo Auto launches in the UK and Ireland

By Press Association
Wednesday, June 17, 2020 - 07:07 PM

The first Amazon Echo device designed for use in a car has been launched in the UK and Ireland.

Echo Auto plugs into a car’s 12V power outlet or built-in USB port and connects to the in-car stereo via either audio jack cable or Bluetooth to enable the use of voice assistant Alexa inside the vehicle.

Users are then able to use Alexa voice commands to control music, check the news, make phone calls or check their schedule without taking hands off the wheel or eyes off the road.

The device gets internet connectivity by connecting to a user’s smartphone and the Alexa app and using its existing data plan.

It is Amazon’s latest attempt to bring access to its virtual assistant to a wider space, having already created an established line of smart home hubs and speakers and signed up a number of third party appliances to support the voice assistant inside the home.

The Echo Auto is the first Echo device meant for in-car use (Amazon)
According to the technology giant, the device has an eight-microphone set-up designed to enable it to pick up voice commands, despite what it calls challenging in-car acoustics, and will be able to hear commands over music, air conditioning and ambient road noise.

Amazon confirmed Echo Auto would go on sale for £49.99.

“Customers tell us they want to take Alexa with them everywhere they go. We’re delighted to offer them an easy way to add Alexa to the car they already own,” Amazon devices EU vice president, Eric Saarnio said.

“With Echo Auto, customers can now enjoy the convenience of Alexa on the road, giving them the ability to play music, make calls, continue their audiobook, play games, manage their reminders and more—all just by using their voice.”

