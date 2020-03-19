Aldi to bolster its numbers in Ireland with laid-off retail workers

Aldi in Ireland will launch a nationwide recruitment drive to bolster its 4,000-strong workforce, with recently laid off retail workers firmly in its sights.

The German discounter said it faced a “very challenging time ahead” as it aimed to maintain its service, and it hoped by adding to its employee numbers, it could continue to ensure supplies were getting through to stores.

Aldi said it was "very conscious of many retail, catering and hospitality workers who have lost their jobs in recent days" and it

would be "particularly open to hearing from them".

"Our recruitment team will be liaising with industry representative bodies including Retail Ireland, Irish Hotels Federation, Retail Excellence and the Restaurants Association of Ireland in this regard," the firm said.

Further details of the recruitment drive will be announced in the coming days.

Aldi’s Group Buying Director John Curtin said: "Retail is going to be at the frontline of the battle against Covid-19 as we head into the weeks before us. We want to strengthen our team to make sure we can play our part in this national effort and to bolster the work of our amazing staff over the past weeks.

"Equally, we are very conscious of being able to provide opportunities to some of the very many people who have lost their livelihoods, hopefully temporarily, through no fault of their own.”

The firm also confirmed new measures were being implemented across all of its 142 stores, including an elderly customer priority scheme.

Beginning Friday, Aldi stores nationwide will introduce priority shopping hours for the elderly and those most vulnerable between 11am and 1pm each day.

Aldi asked customers to consider this measure when planning their shopping trip.

Mr Curtin said: “We hope that by offering these prioritised hours later in the day, we give these vulnerable groups greater freedom in when they can do their grocery shopping.”

