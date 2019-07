Irish supermarkets saw overall sales grow by 2.7% in the 12 weeks to July 14.

This is down slightly on the same period last year, which saw shoppers spend more because of the high temperatures and World Cup.

For the first time since March 2017, two chains experienced a drop in sales, with Tesco's falling by 0.8% and Supervalu's down 0.5%.

Aldi's sales are up by 12.8% on last year, the greatest among any Irish supermarket.