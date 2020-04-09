Aldi reveal Top 20 biggest selling products since Covid-19 outbreak began

Aldi's biggest selling product since the beginning of the Covid-19 outbreak is milk.

The discounter has released a list of its top-twenty selling products over the last three-week period, giving customers an insight into consumer buying patterns since the beginning of the Covid-19 outbreak and subsequent social distancing measures implemented by the Government.

The top-seller during the period March 16 and April 5 was two litres of milk, followed by butter and a 1kg bag of carrots.

Of the retailer’s top-selling items, the Irish supply base supplies almost 80% of the top-20 products. Five Irish dairy products were in the top 20 list.

Common food items such as dairy, fruit, vegetables and cupboard staples complete the top-20.

Earlier this week Aldi eased product-purchasing restrictions on all items across its stores with limited exceptions.

The discounter said the relaxing of purchase limits follows "a return to more consistent levels of trading across all Aldi stores".

Al also noted that some customers are changing their shopping patterns, as many people now work from home with an increasing number of people shopping between Monday and Wednesday as well as the traditional Thursday to Sunday trading days.

The retailer also said that both staff and customers have adapted very well to the public health measures.

Top 20 biggest selling product 1. Full fat fresh milk - 2ltrs

2. Pure Irish creamery butter

3. Carrots - 1kg

4. Midi bananas

5. Raspberries - 125g

6. Loose bananas

7. Easy peeler mandarins

8. Full fat fresh milk 1ltr

9. Tomato - 6 pack

10. Mushrooms - 300g

11. Low-fat milk - 2ltrs

12. Premium chunky chopped tinned tomatoes

13. Broccoli

14. Bananas - 6 pack

15. Instant noodles - chicken

16. Milk chocolate digestives

17. Fresh white sliced bread

18. Fresh milk - 3ltrs

19. Dog food

20. Granulated sugar - 1kg