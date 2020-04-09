News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business»CORONAVIRUS

Aldi reveal Top 20 biggest selling products since Covid-19 outbreak began

Aldi reveal Top 20 biggest selling products since Covid-19 outbreak began
By Conall Ó Fátharta

Irish Examiner Reporter

Thursday, April 09, 2020 - 02:02 PM

Aldi's biggest selling product since the beginning of the Covid-19 outbreak is milk.

The discounter has released a list of its top-twenty selling products over the last three-week period, giving customers an insight into consumer buying patterns since the beginning of the Covid-19 outbreak and subsequent social distancing measures implemented by the Government.

The top-seller during the period March 16 and April 5 was two litres of milk, followed by butter and a 1kg bag of carrots.

Of the retailer’s top-selling items, the Irish supply base supplies almost 80% of the top-20 products. Five Irish dairy products were in the top 20 list.

Common food items such as dairy, fruit, vegetables and cupboard staples complete the top-20.

Earlier this week Aldi eased product-purchasing restrictions on all items across its stores with limited exceptions.

The discounter said the relaxing of purchase limits follows "a return to more consistent levels of trading across all Aldi stores".

Al also noted that some customers are changing their shopping patterns, as many people now work from home with an increasing number of people shopping between Monday and Wednesday as well as the traditional Thursday to Sunday trading days.

The retailer also said that both staff and customers have adapted very well to the public health measures.

READ MORE

Debenhams stores in Ireland are to close permanently

    Top 20 biggest selling product
  • 1. Full fat fresh milk - 2ltrs
  • 2. Pure Irish creamery butter
  • 3. Carrots - 1kg
  • 4. Midi bananas
  • 5. Raspberries - 125g
  • 6. Loose bananas
  • 7. Easy peeler mandarins
  • 8. Full fat fresh milk 1ltr
  • 9. Tomato - 6 pack
  • 10. Mushrooms - 300g
  • 11. Low-fat milk - 2ltrs
  • 12. Premium chunky chopped tinned tomatoes
  • 13. Broccoli
  • 14. Bananas - 6 pack
  • 15. Instant noodles - chicken
  • 16. Milk chocolate digestives
  • 17. Fresh white sliced bread
  • 18. Fresh milk - 3ltrs
  • 19. Dog food
  • 20. Granulated sugar - 1kg

READ MORE

Eventbrite is to lay off almost half of its entire workforce leading to fears for its Irish operations

More on this topic

People visiting holiday homes ‘risking lives’People visiting holiday homes ‘risking lives’

Stormont ‘should raise payments to laid-off workers who live in NI’Stormont ‘should raise payments to laid-off workers who live in NI’

ECDC says non-medical face masks should be considered; number of patients on ventilators remains staticECDC says non-medical face masks should be considered; number of patients on ventilators remains static

Gardaí to check rail passengers as Irish Rail announces reduced timetableGardaí to check rail passengers as Irish Rail announces reduced timetable

TOPIC: Coronavirus