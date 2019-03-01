Aldi plans to build new 'Project Fresh' store in Kerry

Aldi have announced plans to open a new 'Project Fresh' store in Cahersiveen as part of its €160m Irish store network investment programme.

The supermarket chain reached an agreement to purchase a site at Abbey Place and hopes to develop the 1,140sqm proposed store.

An estimated 20 new jobs will be created and the store will be powered by 100% green electricity. In addition, it would provide 72 free car parking spaces.

The planning application was submitted February 1, 2019 and the chain hopes to open next year.

Cahersiveen Bridge.

Managing Director at Aldi Michelstown Niall O'Connor said it was great news for employment and shoppers in the area:

"We already have seven stores across Kerry that are hugely popular and very much part of their local community.

"We’re now really excited about coming to Cahersiveen.”